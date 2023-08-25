Safety and Operational Learning Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The Safety & Operational Learning Lead (Engineering & Applied Sciences) is responsible for maintaining and managing the engineering skills taxonomy and acts as the product owner for the discipline. The Learning Lead engages with the business to create and deliver learning solutions, tools, systems and processes and measure their impact.

People & Culture



HR Group



The Safety & Operational Learning Lead (Engineering & Applied Sciences) is responsible for maintaining and managing the engineering skills taxonomy and acts as the product owner for the discipline. The Learning Lead engages with the business to create and deliver learning solutions, tools, systems and processes and measure their impact.



Key accountabilities:

Leads the performance consulting process to understand current and future engineering learning and development needs.

Executes the standardization and modernization of learning offers including wider learning programmes including graduate programmes and career frameworks

Project manages the curation, design and maintenance of learning offers in partnership with central design hub and external learning designers.

Engage with business subject matter experts to produce learning solutions using agile methodologies.

Active partnering with other learning specialists in other skills clusters to ensure alignment, standardization where applicable and quick identification of common needs across the entities

Works in partnership with Learning Advisor to identify continuous improvement opportunities

Develops learning demand plan and establishes internal faculty needs and supply

Acts as the product owner in the agile design process to deliver learning solutions that solve business problems.

Supports the design of impact measurement approaches, and leads the review and sharing of results to drive continuous improvement.

Essential education and qualifications

Undergraduate degree relevant to the energy sector with some technical experience.

Professional recognition in learning and development, instructional design or talent qualification

Essential experience and job requirements

Experience in addressing both employee and business/function capability needs and creating and managing learning solutions to realise them in the specific business context.

Extensive experience in strategic talent development. Excellent performance consulting, stakeholder management and communication skills and a focus on delivering pragmatic learning solutions in response to business challenges are essential. Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link value to business results.

Experience of organisational change management and working in a matrixed organization.

Significant experience managing the end to end learning lifecycle (needs analysis, design, development, implementation, and evaluation), including managing projects, teams and vendors.

Business skills include: Analytical thinking, business acumen, change management, communication and influence, decision making, problem solving, project and programme management, stakeholder management.

Job specific competencies include: Learning solution scoping and prototyping; multi-modality delivery methods (online self-paced, virtual, instructor-led); collection, analysis and synthesis of data.

Desirable Criteria

Advanced/Master’s degree.

Experience working with agile mindset and methodologies, innovation in capability development, and risk management.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment.

Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



