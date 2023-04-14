Job summary

Grade I or HResponsible for working across the Sales team in direct support of executing the sales strategy, assisting in the Senior Sales Managers with operational execution of the existing customer base, business development and new account generation through account management, support some relevant business administration and assisting with analytical support and insights.

The Sales Analyst will primarily support AsPac Air bp Regional Sales Manager with supporting the key customer relationships and providing sales supports. In addition, this role will be also directly support commercial performance and maximizing the value though providing analytical support and insights, leveraging our system and tools. Where required this role will also provide backfill and support to other Sales roles within the team hence will have exposure and need to demonstrate best-in-class Account Management and Location Management techniques.



Key accountabilities –

• Support the develop a winning growth strategy and plan to extract maximum value for and from our customers

• Engage and collaborate with Commercial, Functions, Midstream, Operations to ensure that their delivery objectives and resources are aligned with the strategy direction and plan thus deploying the Customer plan jointly with all partners

• Support the team with their development of winning Customer strategies and plans and putting in place regional and airport portfolio strategies such as establishing and managing distributors and resellers within the WA portfolio.

• Coordinate Aviation offer in response to customers tender invitation, and managing associated system (eg. Sales Force)

• Provide sales support in all aspects of relationship with the customer, including the development of a multi-faceted customer contact map with a view to building intimacy and a clear understanding of drivers for decision making and managing working capital and credit risk

• Support and in some cases lead negotiations and help build solutions with the customer and other team members

• Working and developing relationships with Airports and Airfield representatives on Airfield to ensure high quality services to our customers are maximize returns



About you:

As the successful candidate, you will have –



• Bachelor Degree or higher

• Experience in Sales and Marketing, especially Account Management, delivering financial success is essential

• Exposure to account management experience

• Evidence of managing external relationships which are directly linked to financial success

• Must be an energetic individual passionate about the business, with a deep sense of ownership and “can do” attitude with the ability to lead by influence

• Must have high level of business intuition and ability to manage ambiguity

• Self-starter, great listener, humble with both self-confidence and resilience



Desirable criteria and qualifications –

• BP Values and Behaviors and Leadership expectations

• Solid evidence of keenness to learn on the job and thus achieve a higher level of competence

• Aviation experience is a plus but not essential