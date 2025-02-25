Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Bp Castrol is looking for Sales Capability Advisor – META who will be accountable for creating and deploying a capability roadmap for sales teams in markets in the Performance Unit / Region (Middle East, Pakistan,Turkiye, Ukraine, Africa) to deliver the overall strategy and business growth. The role-holder will work closely with the capabilities team in People & Culture, Sales heads and Customer Excellence & Operations Manager to identify current and future capability needs in the area of sales. Accountability includes creating standardisation in deployment, leverage digital and outsourcing where possible.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Work with the sales leadership to develop the capability road map for the Performance Unit (PU) / Region across the automotive and industrial business – including capability requirements for channel partners

Work closely with the People & Culture team to identify the right programs and tools for delivering the capability development plan for the sales team in line with the PU roadmap

Create standardisation in deployment, leverage digital and outsourcing where possible

Deploy programs through the sales team, SMEs and external trainers as required

Manage the relationship with relevant suppliers for converting content for local use - context and language as well as with external trainer(s) identified for delivery

Provide targeted coaching to first time sales managers in order to continuously improve their effectiveness and build technical and managerial capability

Create a training calendar for markets in the PU and organize delivery of the training programs through – self serve platforms, relevant SMEs including those in Sales, 3Ps where identified in line with global framework

Evaluate the effectiveness of these training programs and redevelops content/format where necessary

Share best practice across the bp / Castrol capability network.

Education:

University degree essential

An post graduate degree would be value added

Experience:

Considerable business experience including customer management

Sales experience - preferably across direct and indirect channels

Experience in markets in the PU preferred

Skills & competencies:

Sales Coaching - Mastery

Customer Training - Mastery

Customer promise execution - Skilful application

Customer relationship management - Skilful application

Customer value proposition development and engagement - Skilful application

Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding - Skilful application

Offer and product knowledge - Skilful application



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



