Job summary

BP is a leading provider of air fuel card solutions, committed to empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with efficient, cost-effective, and convenient payment systems for their aviation fuel needs. We pride ourselves on excellent customer service and innovative solutions that cater to the unique requirements of each client.



We are currently seeking a highly motivated, results-driven Sales Consultant (Air Fuel Card Sales Representative) to join our growing team. This phone-based sales position is focused on identifying and acquiring new clients while nurturing and maintaining relationships with existing ones.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



About the Role:

• Conduct outbound calls to generate new leads and build a pipeline of potential clients within the SMB market.

• Understand the unique needs and requirements of each prospective client, offering tailored air fuel card solutions that best fit their business objectives.

• Perform comprehensive product demonstrations via phone, highlighting the features, benefits, and value propositions of our air fuel card program.

• Develop and maintain strong relationships with clients, acting as their primary point of contact and providing exceptional customer service throughout the sales process.

• Collaborate with internal teams, including marketing, finance, and operations, to ensure seamless onboarding and implementation of new clients.

• Regularly update and maintain accurate records in our CRM system, tracking leads, sales activities, and client interactions.

• Monitor industry trends and competitor activity, providing feedback and insights to the management team to help refine and optimize our sales strategies.

• Achieve and exceed monthly, quarterly, and annual sales targets and key performance indicators (KPIs).



About You:

• Demonstrated sales experience, preferably in a phone-based role targeting small and medium-sized businesses.

• Demonstrated success in meeting and exceeding sales targets and KPIs.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build rapport and trust with clients over the phone.

• Strong negotiation and persuasion skills, with the ability to confidently present and sell complex solutions to SMB clients.

• Self-motivated, highly organized, and able to work independently in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

• A commitment to continuous learning and professional development, with the ability to adapt and respond to changing market conditions.



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach