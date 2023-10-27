Sales Contract Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Senior Contract Specialist role reports to the Tangguh Sales Operations Manager and the role is to lead the implementation of Tangguh’s LNG and Condensate Supply and Purchase Agreements (SPAs). The incumbent is responsible to align the implementation Supply and Purchase Agreement (SPA) into an integrated LNG sales optimization.This role will work in close partnership with Production and Operation in ensuring safe, efficient, and reliable deliveries of all Tangguh LNG and Condensate contracted volumes, also ensuring compliance with PSC, applicable government regulation and Joint Venture agreements.The role requires a combination of interpersonal skills, analytical skills, and strategic thinking as well as managing a positive relationship with Tangguh LNG and Condensate buyers.



Handle LNG and Condensate schedule and delivery operations, implementing rights and obligation in the contract to improve value and opportunities, and minimize operational and commercial risk.​

Connect with Buyers, Production and Operation and other internal functions, Government of Indonesia bodies, and JV Partners during SPA implementations to maintain smooth operation, strong relationships with Buyers and company’s reputation.

Perform contractual review and settlement of Sellers’ and Buyers rights and obligations to ensure compliance in sales operations activities.

Support the negotiation​ on disputes, deviation, amendment, and other alteration of contracts, to protect and maximize value and minimize risk.

Provide advice to other team members and Tangguh management regarding interpretation of the SPA to support the development of business strategy.

Proactively continue process improvement within sales operations activities by close coordination with other functions (Marketing, Legal, Finance, Production and Operation).

6+ years of working experience with at least 3+ years’ in oil and gas activities

Good knowledge in technical and commercial issues relating to LNG and/or condensate Supply Purchase Agreements

Strong logical and analytical thinking skill

Business awareness and good understanding of business arrangements.

Interpersonal, presentation and communication skills, both written and oral.

Proficiency in English

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in engineering or commerce



