Sales Coordinator - CAS, Türkiye

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Would you like to join bp Turkey and help with delivery of volume, turnover, and gross margin targets within our strategy?We are looking for a Sales Coordinator to be based in Istanbul and support business in Castrol Auto Service (CAS) space.In this role you will be accountable for owning the development of Independent Workshop (IWS) business in distributor network and building capacity and capability of Distributors to meet the future needs of Castrol in IWS segment.Why join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.www.castrol.com.tr



Job Description:

In this position, you will have the opportunity to:

- Own and manage 70+ Castrol Auto Services & Chain Service Brands operations

Performance monitoring of investments with support of Finance team and taking actions for underperforming cases

Supporting Marketing Team on offer development and continuous improvement of our offer for Castrol Auto Services & Chain Service Brands.

Leading customer relations and intervene distributor / customer relationship when necessary

Improving customer experience by activating offer elements with efficiency throughout the network

-Lead IWS investment negotiations in partnership with Distributor Business Manager

Monitoring performance of 1000+ IWS investments of distributors, regularly developing reports, checking underperforming cases and closely work with distributor team to heal the and minimize the number of underperforming cases

Activating all IWS offers by applying standard approach and excellence

About you:

You will hold a university degree.

It would be essential that you have:

Minimum 5 years of experience in Automotive and/or Lubricants sector

Ability to implement Castrol Auto Service program and B2B2C & other related projects

Strong digital expertise - Dealer Management system (DMS is a ERP program), CRM software (Route Office) and ability to lead the other program usages (B2B, online bookings etc..) in the services

Advanced level of knowledge in Turkish and English languages

It would also be good if you had experience in Lubricants or Automotive sectors (Chain Services, Spare parts business, automotive related software companies, etc.)

Valid driving license required



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.