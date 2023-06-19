Job summary

Bp is looking for Sales Coordinator to support CO (Company Owned) Channel Manager in development and management of outstanding elements of the Agent Value Proposition (AVP) -e.g. marketing materials or, for example, Business Consulting input to CO Channel Manager. • Business Development: Works with new and existing agents in establishing and developing their sales strategy and revenue planning, as well as monitoring key performance indicators for each agent. Works closely with Channel Manager and Regional Manager to establish and own the best class collaboration with all dimensions by supporting them in key actions and projects while putting continuous effort for business development. • Operations: Conducts operational review to understand the health of the businesses in assigned site network. Builds and monitors actions steps for corrective action. Recognizes and disseminates standard methodologies information.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

In this role You will:

Supporting the Agency Operation in coordination and management of new agent handover process (agreement and integration).

Designs, implements and monitors the overall incentive and reward programs, rules and thresholds for agents by receiving the approval of Channel Manager.

Supporting in monitoring and tracking agents’ sites performance vs. KPIs and targets and periodical reporting

Supporting in communication to agents and other 3rd party service providers in the context of agency operation.

Supporting by coordinating and ensuring the system entries of the payments of agents and agency sites accurately and timely in terms of P&L consistency.

Supporting in management of AVP development budget & report on performance vs. budget.

Supporting in interaction with other departments and create link between related functions on behalf of agency operation.

Supporting in market research and benchmark activities to maximize and sustain competitive integrated returns from the portfolio of assets, infrastructure and trading relationships dedicated to “how to win” in the context of agency operation.

Supporting the Agency Operation in all operational and administrative actions.

Tracking the market by articulating EMRA reports on market share and site counts as well as developing valuable insights from industry associations such as ODD, TUIK etc.

Follow up and control of routine Agent invoices, utility invoices of Agent Sites.

Follow up of new Vendor process, PO request, payment check.

Supporting Agency contract process, preparing the performance report of the Agent, follow up of the contract approval process (e.g. Stamp tax, signature, etc.).

Follow up of Agents’ overdue, sending warning e-mails to the Agents if necessary.

Reporting of monthly Volumes such as actuals vs target

Keeping Agency Portal data up to date (e.g. Allowance, Fuel Commission, Sales Target, etc.).

Supporting overall reporting and documentation related to Agency Operation & AVP.

Supporting the Agency Operation by providing, consolidating, processing and analysing the data needed and reporting in timely manner (periodical and Ad-hoc).

We have the following requirements:

Degree in Economy, Business Administration or Engineering

Minimum 3 years sales experience in Sales, channel management and Retail Management

Distributor management

Basic know how and experience in forecourt retailing and convenience business.

Fluency in English

Cost Management

Project Management

Business Awareness

Influencing and negotiation skills

Financial acumen, excellent numerical skills

Excellent PC skills, Excel, Power Point



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.