This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

bp Marine is part of bp’s Trading and Shipping (T&S) business, which has a world class reputation and is highly respected within the trading community. T&S has total responsibility for sourcing and selling all the energy that the bp Group produces and requires. This strength in global trading ensures unrivalled levels of supply security and cost-effective products throughout our global network of ports.

We are looking for a commercially focused Sales Coordinator to handle day to day responsibility for new bunker sales and timely response to marine enquiries across designated Australian and New Zealand ports, development through to execution of spot bunker offers that yield distinctive value propositions for our customers, ensuring timely and compliant completion of sales administration tasks, resulting in silent running operations and managing price risk management in collaboration with the bp’s Distillate trading bench.

Key accountabilities of the role include:

Act as key point of contact on new marine enquiries across Australia and New Zealand portfolio through day-to-day spot negotiations

Maximise commercial profitability through effective pricing decisions, considering regional bunker pricing markers and local market context

Share and receive market information and feedback to local and international sales teams and management

Develop and maintain key external relationships with customers and service providers

Provide after hour sales coverage on a rostered basis within the ANZ Marine Sales Coordinator team

Deliver safe & reliable performance, ensuring compliance to T&S’s Control Framework & Standards

Adhere to bp’s & code of conduct, exhibiting both externally and internally

Accurate and timely completion of sales administration tasks with zero errors

Co-ordinate bp Marine ANZs port offer operations, including liaising with supply, terminals, logistics, barge operations and bp marine’s technical team where applicable

Liaise with the credit team to manage credit exposure and limits for customer base

Work with the Marine and Midstream supply teams to ensure stock progressions are managed

Oversee and enter relevant information into SAP (customer setup, deal entry, credit management, invoice payment)

Work with the GBS Accounts Receivables team to ensure effective debt performance

What we want to see you bring to the team:

Tertiary qualification in business or commerce OR demonstrated performance in sales

Front office/customer facing experience,

High energy levels with passion to grow value for bp,

Self-starter able to get after new projects and engage customers,

Good communication skills with a high-level analytics/presentation capability

Application knowledge of oil markets, supply chain and pricing considerations.

Experience working with SAP, Excel and Power BI

Trading and shipping background with commercial experience operating in the marine bunker market is highly desirable

Why join us?

It is important to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a dive bold environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.