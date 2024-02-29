Entity:Customers & Products
Strategic Planning & Business Development Group
Would you like to join Castrol Turkiye and help with delivery of volume, turnover, and gross margin targets within our strategy?
We are looking for a Sales Development Executive to be based in Istanbul and support business in IWS Universe in Turkiye.
In this role you will be accountable for owning the development of Independent Workshop (IWS) business in distributor network and building capacity and capability of Distributors to meet the future needs of Castrol in IWS segment.
Why join to our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We
About the role:
In this position, you will have the opportunity to:
- Own and manage 100+ Castrol Auto Services & Chain Service Brands operations
-Lead IWS investment negotiations in partnership with Distributor Business Manager
About you:
You will hold a university degree.
It would be essential that you have:
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.