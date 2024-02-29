Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sales Development Executive

Sales Development Executive

Sales Development Executive

  • Location Türkiye - Istanbul
  • Travel required Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076113
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group


Job Description:

Would you like to join Castrol Turkiye and help with delivery of volume, turnover, and gross margin targets within our strategy?

We are looking for a Sales Development Executive to be based in Istanbul and support business in IWS Universe in Turkiye.

In this role you will be accountable for owning the development of Independent Workshop (IWS) business in distributor network and building capacity and capability of Distributors to meet the future needs of Castrol in IWS segment.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. 

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We

About the role:

In this position, you will have the opportunity to:

- Own and manage 100+ Castrol Auto Services & Chain Service Brands operations

  • Leading customer relations and intervene distributor / customer relationship when necessary
  • Performance monitoring of investments with support of Finance team and taking actions for underperforming cases
  • Supporting Marketing Team on offer development and continuous improvement of our offer for Castrol Auto Services & Chain Service Brands.
  • Improving customer experience by activating offer elements with efficiency throughout the network

-Lead IWS investment negotiations in partnership with Distributor Business Manager

  • Monitoring performance of 1000+ IWS investments of distributors, regularly developing reports, checking underperforming cases and closely work with distributor team to heal the and minimize the number of underperforming cases
  • Activating all IWS offers by applying standard approach and excellence

About you:

You will hold a university degree.

It would be essential that you have:

  • At least 5 years of experience in Automotive and/or Lubricants sector
  • Professional experience in Account Management
  • Ability to implement Castrol Auto Service program and B2B2C & other related projects
  • Strong digital expertise - Dealer Management system (DMS is a ERP program), CRM software (Route Office) and ability to lead the other program usages (B2B, online bookings etc..) in the services
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office applications, (i.e. Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)
  • Strong coordination with internal business partners and excellent communication skills with customers,
  • High proficiency in spoken and written English
  • No travel restrictions
  • Completed military service for the male candidates
  • It would also be good if you had experience in Lubricants or Automotive sectors (Independent work shops, Chain Services, automotive related software companies, etc.)


Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp