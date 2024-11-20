Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Join our Team and advance your career as Sales Development Manager, HD&Industrial !

This role is for Egyptian nationalities only, however we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

This role has accountability for delivering the sales targets – volume, turnover, gross margin, market share - for HD&Industrial, in line with the market’s plan and the Castrol global strategy.

The role is responsible for developing, together with other collaborators in the organisation, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, while leading, supporting and coaching the team.

In this role you will (be):

As a member of the market sales leadership team, contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy.

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans.

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations and current competitive position.

Direct, lead and mentor the sales activities for the channel through direct reports

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.

Complete annual channel sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with market sales manager

Advise the implementation of the agreed sales plan, ensuring the delivery of the results

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, supervising versus plan

Review the channel sales organisation to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management

Optimise efficiency of resources in the setup of the Sales organisation

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English

Bachelor's degree in related field (MBA is a plus)

Significant sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.

Well-rounded business experience to implement cross functional plans

Strong people leadership experience: A strong organization and people orientation to build strong, capable and balanced organizations

Experience in dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization

Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers

Experience in the management of programs and offers. Learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment.

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

