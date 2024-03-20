Sales Development Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
This role is set to support the assigned Sales Development focus country/channel/stream under the PU’s Sales Development strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact.
Key Accountabilities
Develop the project working plan through the entire process to ensure the set target for the assigned focus area/channel/stream can be achieved.
Conduct in depth market analyses to identify sustainable sources of growth, develop insights and support PU Leadership Team on key decisions by providing relevant data and facts.
Responsible for Project Documentation Management, including Meeting Minutes, project documents preparation i.e. PIP, DSP, regular review pack to project steering committee or governance board etc.
Work with Market Sales Manager and their teams to engage the related functions and teams, set up the project communication mechanism
Able to engage external stakeholders; participate relevant external meetings and negotiations etc., contribute to key deal terms development.
Work with relevant functions/teams to provide support on financial evaluation, economic analysis etc.
Conduct market research, new channel study where needed, coordinate with country distributors and sales team to deliver required works.
Liaise with wider bp businesses on common interested opportunities exploration and drive integration where possible.
Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)
Education
Minimum bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, an MBA or higher degree would be value added.
Experience
Sales experience preferably both in direct and indirect sales channels
Significant relevant business experience in a matrix organization with track record of delivery of business development
Sound knowledge of own technical discipline with wide understanding of market trends, and market spaces especially CVO
network of local resources to develop sales opportunities is a strong plus
Skills & Competencies
Hands-on skills in planning and executing new sales initiatives
Ability to analyze complex data, work on it and create insights
Able to manage sophisticated negotiations with country distributors and sales teams.
Strong communication and influence skills, with fluent both written and spoken English and French
Ability to work in a matrix organization with complex internal interfaces.
Ability to work in rapidly changing environment, and prioritize duties accordingly
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding
