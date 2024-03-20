Site traffic information and cookies

Sales Development Manager

  • Location South Africa - Johannesburg
  • Travel required Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076430
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Sales Group


Job Description:

This role is set to support the assigned Sales Development focus country/channel/stream under the PU’s Sales Development strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term financial impact.

Key Accountabilities

  • Develop the project working plan through the entire process to ensure the set target for the assigned focus area/channel/stream can be achieved.

  • Conduct in depth market analyses to identify sustainable sources of growth, develop insights and support PU Leadership Team on key decisions by providing relevant data and facts.

  • Responsible for Project Documentation Management, including Meeting Minutes, project documents preparation i.e. PIP, DSP, regular review pack to project steering committee or governance board etc.

  • Work with Market Sales Manager and their teams to engage the related functions and teams, set up the project communication mechanism

  • Able to engage external stakeholders; participate relevant external meetings and negotiations etc., contribute to key deal terms development.

  • Work with relevant functions/teams to provide support on financial evaluation, economic analysis etc.

  • Conduct market research, new channel study where needed, coordinate with country distributors and sales team to deliver required works.

  • Liaise with wider bp businesses on common interested opportunities exploration and drive integration where possible.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

  • Minimum bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, an MBA or higher degree would be value added.

Experience

  • Sales experience preferably both in direct and indirect sales channels

  • Significant relevant business experience in a matrix organization with track record of delivery of business development

  • Sound knowledge of own technical discipline with wide understanding of market trends, and market spaces especially CVO

  • network of local resources to develop sales opportunities is a strong plus

Skills & Competencies

  • Hands-on skills in planning and executing new sales initiatives

  • Ability to analyze complex data, work on it and create insights

  • Able to manage sophisticated negotiations with country distributors and sales teams.

  • Strong communication and influence skills, with fluent both written and spoken English and French

  • Ability to work in a matrix organization with complex internal interfaces.

  • Ability to work in rapidly changing environment, and prioritize duties accordingly


Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

