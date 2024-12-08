Sales Development Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



As a member of the Southern Africa sales team, this role has accountability to generate the assigned sales growth focus area/channel/stream under the South African business overall strategy to achieve the desired significant and sustainable business growth with both short-term and long-term volume and financial impact.

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

Deliver volume and financial growth through acquisition of new business across the South Africa channel portfolio.

Develop the working plan through the entire process to ensure the set target for the assigned focus area/channel/stream can be achieved.

Conduct in depth market analysis where opportunities for growth exist within South Africa, develop insights and support the Cluster Leader on key decisions by providing relevant data and facts to support new business acquisition.

Able to generate new business leads and work with multiple team members to secure new customers/business commercial negotiations through to customer onboarding.

Able to engage external partners; participate in relevant external meetings and commercial negotiations for new business etc., supply to key deal terms development.

Work with relevant functions/teams to provide support on financial evaluation, economic analysis, return on investment and profit modelling etc.

Conduct market research, new business model or route to market study where needed, coordinate with sales teams and distributors to deliver required works.

Liaise with wider bp businesses on common interested opportunities exploration and drive integration where possible.

Minimum bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience from an accredited university, an MBA or higher degree would be beneficial

Sales experience preferably both in direct and indirect markets within Automotive or Lubricants Industry

Significant relevant business experience in a matrix organization with track record of delivery of new customer development and lead generation

Sound knowledge of own technical team with wide understanding of market trends

network of local resources to develop business opportunities is a strong plus

Proven sales track record on new business growth

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



This position is fully remote



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



