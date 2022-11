Job summary

The Castrol Sales Associate (Early Career) will be supporting bp's Castrol Lubricants business under our Customer & Products Entity. In this role, you'll have rotations in LubeCon Equipment & Lubricants, Heavy Duty Lubricants and Industrial Lubricants.



This role will be part of our Customer & Products Development Program.



LubeCon Equipment & Lubricant Rotation

Partnering with an established sales person to develop skills in the areas of: customer relationship/account management, value selling, sales presentations, negotiations and invoicing

Calling on key customers within various segments such as: automotive, engineered wood, fiberglass, food & beverage, and metals

Learning about the equipment and lubricant product lines and how to utilize that information to differentiate Castrol products & services from the completion.

Responsible for continuous improvement projects related to sales and marketing

Involvement with the budget and planning cycle, business performance management, profit & loss

Learning to service various customer types and how to translate that service into additional business growth and customer sustainability

Performing analytical work in support of sales activities

Developing skills required to troubleshoot and resolve customer product application issues

Gain valuable insight of customer product applications

Assist product development group with the testing of products in preparation for commercial launch at customer sites

Gain exposure to inside sales and lead generation via participating/on the job experience

Partnering with a sales professional in a predetermined US Market to learn about account management, making sales presentations, cold calling, overcoming objections, and placing orders for customers who purchase Castrol Heavy Duty Lubricants.

Learning about the lubricant needs for on road and off-road equipment. This includes over the road trucks fleets and large pieces of construction equipment. Key business segments include refuse, construction, and mining.

Assuming responsibility for servicing a small group of distributor accounts, working on developing relationship with those distributor sales representatives to grow Castrol Heavy Duty Lubricant Business

Learn how to conduct lubrication surveys that identify the best Castrol product for the application and how to calculate cost saving gained from using Castrol’s lubricants.

Learn to service larger retail businesses, category management and trade marketing

Projects such as competitive intelligence analysis

Developing marketing strategy and building marketing plans and promotions including trade and brand marketing, advertising and sponsorship

Gain an understanding of the budget and planning cycle, as well as business performance management

Perform data analysis in support of sales activities

Industrial Lubricant Rotation

