Supply, Trading & Shipping



Sales Group



About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Sales Director, Business Development will be focused on building and guiding relationships both internally and externally with sales and marketing teams, customers, and partners to develop Clean Water Technology Solutions.

Key accountabilities

Present company’s value proposition to customers and partners.

Understand the customer’s high-level business challenges.

Display strong understanding of clean water technologies and solutions.

Match solutions to customer’s business and technical requirements.

Build long-term business relationships and become a trusted advisor with each client.

Collaborate with the Business Development team members to build a market intelligence plan that identifies important trends and decision makers in target market sectors.

Conduct market analysis and research for each market segment being targeted.

Identify potential landfills for development and evaluate which energy utilization options.

Research and identify future projects and actively follow their progress in anticipation of the issuance of an RFQ and RFP as well as actively tracking current opportunities.

Submit and maintain reports in Salesforce.

Attend pre-proposal conferences, professional meetings, and other business development related events as appropriate

Actively pursue, build, and maintain strong lasting relationships in the industry and community to generate and enhance business opportunities

Keep current on trends by attending appropriate seminars, reading published information and through participation in professional organizations

Travel as required, 25-50%

Essential education

B.S. required and MBA would be a plus (not required)

Essential experience

5-10 years of business development experience with focus in wastewater/clean water product solutions.

Energetic self-starter with a charismatic personality

Proven track record of selling services as part of a solution

Must be effective in working both independently and in a team setting

Ability to uncover business challenges and develop a custom solution to solve those challenges

Ability to lead without direct authority

Superior people skills, especially with respect to networking

Proven expertise with capturing, verifying and synthesizing data

Knowledge of common financial, accounting and business practices

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal) with the capacity to communicate with people ranging from a plant operator to a corporate boardroom level.

Pre-employment drug test and background check required.

Desirable criteria

MBA would be a plus (not required)

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $103,000-$147,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

