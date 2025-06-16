Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Join bp as Sales Enablement Lead - Europe!

About role itself:

Accountable for the digital sales enablement in terms of ways of working to ensure increased adoption of all applicable sales digital tools (eg. Salesforce Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, PROS, COT, etc.) to remove manual workload of the sales teams. Accountable for monitoring the successful implementation of all applicable sales frameworks (eg distributor management framework) working in close partnership with the leadership teams.

Key Accountabilities

Work with the sales leadership to identify current problems and challenges, understand and recommend solutions for improvement and develop the digital sales enablement capability road map for the PU across the automotive and industrial business sales teams

Deploy digital sales enablement programs through the sales team, SMEs and external trainers as the need arises

Responsible for detailing the relevant sales frameworks and playbooks

Provide targeted mentor to sales teams in order to continuously improve their efficiency and continuously strengthen their capability in using the digital tools

Work closely with the digital teams to identify the right programs and tools for delivering the sales enablement capability development plan for the sales team in line with the PU roadmap

Build a training calendar for markets in the PU and coordinate delivery of the training programs through – self serve platforms, relevant SMEs including those in Sales, 3Ps where identified in line with global framework

Evaluate the efficiency of these sales enablement training programs and redevelop content/format where necessary

Education

University degree essential

Post graduate degree would be helpful

Experience

Considerable business experience including customer management

Sales experience - preferably across direct and indirect channels

Experience in markets in the PU preferred

Skills & Proficiencies

Sales Coaching - Customer Training - Customer promise execution - Customer Centric Thinking

At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. Bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.