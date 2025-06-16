Entity:Customers & Products
Join bp as Sales Enablement Lead - Europe!
Accountable for the digital sales enablement in terms of ways of working to ensure increased adoption of all applicable sales digital tools (eg. Salesforce Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, PROS, COT, etc.) to remove manual workload of the sales teams. Accountable for monitoring the successful implementation of all applicable sales frameworks (eg distributor management framework) working in close partnership with the leadership teams.
Sales Coaching - Customer Training - Customer promise execution - Customer Centric Thinking
At bp, we recognise and support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. Bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are relevant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.