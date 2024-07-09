Sales Manager - Automotive DACH (m/f/d)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Imagine it’s your job to make our 550,000 customers and almost 200 million end users an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping our Castrol products in around 120 countries to keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

As one of the world's leading lubricant brands, Castrol has a long tradition of innovating and supporting pioneers. Our passion for excellence and a philosophy that has always been strongly focused on collaboration and partnership has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have spearheaded technological excellence on land, sea, air and in space for more than 100 years.

Today, Castrol supports greater sustainability through its Path360 strategy, which sets targets for waste reduction, reducing CO2 emissions and improving quality of life by 2030. Castrol is part of bp and provides products and services to customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products represent innovation, technology leadership, performance and an uncompromising commitment to quality worldwide.

How you can help shape the future:

As a member of the Europe Sales Leadership Team you will have the accountability for delivering the sales targets- volume, turnover, gross margin and market share – for DACH region as per the business plan and in line with the Castrol global strategy.

The role is responsible for developing, together with other stakeholders in the organisation, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, while leading, supporting, and coaching the team of direct reports.

In addition, you will also have a local responsibility by playing and holding the role of Managing Director of Castrol Germany, as well as the representation of the local organisation as Country Integrator.

We’re searching for skilled experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team. ​

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

As a member of the Sales LT, contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations and current competitive position Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the market through direct reports Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programs In conjunction with the relevant Channel sales leads, complete annual (internal) sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans) for all relevant channels in country Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with the PU Sales Manager Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channels, ensuring the relevant Channel sales leads are delivering the results agreed in the plan. Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan With the Channel sales leads, review the sales organisations in the country to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management Coordinate activities related to the sales organisation with the hub and country Operations, GSC and Marketing teams Optimise effectiveness of resources in the setup of the Sales organisation Your qualification profile - profound and passionate University degree, preferably an MBA or equivalent degree Minimum 10 years relevant experience Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans and significant sales management experience of handling markets or channels Experience of dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization Proven success in senior leadership roles having led a diverse group of strong professionals

Experience of leading and implementing business transformation projects is an advantage Role model the BP Values and Behaviours, Leadership expectations Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans Proficiency to hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organisations Ability to deal with and influence multi-cultural groups of stakeholders and to build relationships with large customers and partners Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations Ability to work across functions and gain support for the businesses in the country and PU Proficient in German and English, written and spoken Work-life balance and what else speaks for us: Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities Structured onboarding programs and buddy support Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable. #lifeatbp



This position is fully remote



Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



