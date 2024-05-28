This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About Castrol India:

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We develop limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for Sales manager B2B North in New Delhi. More details below:

The role is accountable for leading and delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation targets like in-store penetration, share of wallet and training etc.

Workshop development & management:

Cooperate with Key Account sales team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.

Implement the agreed sales channel activation plan to achieve and exceed sales volume, turnover, A/R targets from effective workshop and regional super dealer management.

Provide effective mentorship on activation to KAMs based on local insight and close relationship

Prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer.

Understand, establish relationship with, and influence customer in order to gain commitment for the activities proposed.

Implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy to maintain the good relationship with existing customers.

Actively defends and grows existing customer share of wallet through needs based and effective use of our offer.

Holds regular meetings to agree and track critical metrics with customers.

Lead designated service provider for workshop activation if needed.

Lead activation service providers and drive compliance and efficiency in handling 3rd party who supports our business and reduce complex deal structure.

Understand customer needs and competitor’s approach and provide feedback to company. Represent “voice of customer” in the company in order to improve our approach.

To be the local advocator of Castrol brand and BP V&B, ensure all the business activities conform to BP’s code of conduct, country legislative requirements as well as BP strict Health, safety and environment policies

Heavy Duty

Improve profitable growth of Castrol brands with a focus on premium products and HD strategic segments including both direct and indirect sales model.

Direct responsibility and management of direct accounts as defined (Allison distributors and all National & Key Accounts).

Support HD National Accounts in local geography on ad hoc basis when local site support is needed.

Adopt and use the Castrol Mindsets where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to accept change and challenge the status quo

Education

Bachelor’s degree, with major of sales & marketing related is preferred.

Experience

More than 8-10 years sales & marketing experience.

More than 5-8 years senior Key Account Sales Channels management experience which should be related to automotive OEM industry; The experience in car dealer is a strong plus.

Demonstrated track record of driving growth in a very competitive market environment;

Working experience in Lubes industry is preferred

Skills & Competencies

Proficiency in working level English. Fair knowledge in Finance, Supply Chain, marketing.

Strong territory management.

Maturity with significant business and social insight – understand the business context as well as the industry trend particularly for the assigned Key Account;

Excellent Selling skills especially the value selling skills, fair knowledge on auto technology, aftermarket service of course lubes as well;

In depth understanding of the Key Account business and aftermarket;

Strong influencing and communication skills – able to communicate views effectively throughout the organization and external partners

Good relationship builder particularly with the key personals across not only Key accounts, but also the industry related

Team oriented and collaborative leadership skills

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

