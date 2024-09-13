Sales Manager - B2B

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Job Purpose

Distributor is a business partner and an extension of the company business. The role of the Distributor Sales Manager (DSM) exists to manage local distributor and key customers within the sales territory or geographical area. The role is accountable for delivery of HD and ILS sales strategy, derived from the distributor and key customer’s plan.

Handles distributors and key customers within the assigned territory and implement country-specific HD and ILS business strategy within the territory by translating it into clear business plans.

Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, Turnover, GM and Overdue.

Influence, coach and motivate sales teams from distributor partners focused on the standardized execution of customer offers and programs.

Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled.

Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing permanent support in all areas

Minimum 70% of time to be spent for market visit, with the purpose of analyzing local market, customer and competitor data to identify potential business opportunities and threats. This analysis is used to inform future sales and demand planning strategies. Collect results from the implementation of offers by distributor teams within territory, analyze against the respective plan, and conduct (min) quarterly reviews to address any issues that may arise.

Manages key customers sales, prospecting, performance management and marketing / channel initiatives through a distributor sales force to drive mutual value. Manages and reviews prospect pipeline to ensure accurate and timely information is entered into the system in order to monitor progress of lead and calculate potential sales activity.

Ensure delivery of our promises by seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make.

Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer

Bachelor’s degree / diploma in relevant field of study.

Experience in Distributor, Customer and channel management.

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Self-motivated, team player and able to work independently and have good business acumen

Good communication, presentation, selling and influencing skills

Good organizational skills, Excel skills and good in data analysis.

Willing to travel across assigned territory

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.