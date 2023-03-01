Sales Manager - B2C Greater Hanoi, North West

Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
Job Purpose
As a member of the sales leadership team, you are accountable for delivering the sales targets – volume, turnover, gross margin, market share - for the Indirect channel, in line with the market’s plan and the Castrol global strategy. You are responsible to develop, together with other partners in the organisation, to support of delivering the top line growth, while leading, supporting and mentoring the team of direct reports.
Key Accountabilities: