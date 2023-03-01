Sales Manager - B2C Greater Hanoi, North West

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Job Purpose



As a member of the sales leadership team, you are accountable for delivering the sales targets – volume, turnover, gross margin, market share - for the Indirect channel, in line with the market’s plan and the Castrol global strategy. You are responsible to develop, together with other partners in the organisation, to support of delivering the top line growth, while leading, supporting and mentoring the team of direct reports.



Key Accountabilities:

Contribute to the development and implementation of the strategies

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans

Through the sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations and current driven position

Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the channel through direct reports

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.

Complete annual channel sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with market sales manager

Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channel, ensuring the delivery of the results agreed in line with the plan

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan

Review the channel sales organisation to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management

Optimise effectiveness of resources in the setup of the Sales organization

Requirements: