Sales Manager - Central Vietnam

This is a level Grade G based in Ho Chi Minh Office - with travelling required between Ho Chi Minh City & Da Nang City.Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



Job Description:

As a member of sales leadership team, this role has accountability for delivering the sales targets – volume, turnover, gross margin, market share - for the Indirect channel, in line with the market’s plan and the Castrol global strategy.

The role is responsible for developing, together with other stakeholders in the organisation, the activity set in support of delivering the top line growth, while leading, supporting and coaching the team of direct reports.

Key Accountabilities

As a member of the market sales leadership team, contribute to the development and implementation of the strategy

Participate in and provide input to marketing and business strategic reviews and annual marketing plans

Through the relevant sales and marketing networks and leads, ensure the obtaining of knowledge and understanding of market business trends, customers’ expectations and current competitive position

Direct, lead and coach the relevant sales activities for the channel through direct reports

Establish and develop people resource and implement talent management and succession planning programmes.

Complete annual channel sales audits and sales plans (including contingency plans)

Ensure the production of phased sales plans and agree contents with market sales manager

Direct the implementation of the agreed sales plan for the Channel, ensuring the delivery of the results agreed in line with the plan

Contribute in major account multilevel relationship management and actively manage internal relationships

Drive performance through monthly and quarterly reviews of sales, financial and people progress, monitoring versus plan

Review the channel sales organisation to reflect the 3-5-year sales plan, go to market findings, cost to serve elements, and capability management

Optimise effectiveness of resources in the setup of the Sales organisation

Experience

Min. degree with in relevance studies

Significant sales management experience of handling a large territory or channel.

Experience working in a matrix organization with complex customer interfaces​

Well-rounded business experience to be able to implement cross functional plans

Strong people leadership experience

Experience in dealing with multiple important stakeholders both within and outside the organization​

Experience in dealing with key accounts and large, complex customers

Skills & Competencies

Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers

Role model the BP Values and Behaviors​ and Castrol Mindsets

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans and to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility​

A strong organization and people orientation to be able to build strong, capable and sustainable organizations​

Agile thought leadership and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations​

Ability to work across functions and gain support for the Channel in the market

