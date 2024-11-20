Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Join our Team and advance your career as Sales Manager - HD & Industrial!

This role is for Egyptian nationalities only, however we would like to encourage candidates of all genders to apply.

You will manage local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography. The role is accountable for delivery of the indirect sales strategy and is responsible for delivery of financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue. Also responsible for finding prospect partners, mentoring distributors and supervising their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company.

In this role you will (be):

Implement country indirect business strategy within North Africa Countries by translating it into clear business plans.

Deliver financial performance targets for North Africa Countries including Volume, GM, Overdue and TCCs.

Influence, coach and motivate sales teams of distributor partners targeting standardised execution of customer offers and programs.

Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the Country.

Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing permanent support in all areas of its contents

Collect results from the execution of the offers by distributor teams within the Countries, analyse against the planning, and run (min) quarterly reviews in order to undertake corrective actions if necessary.

Monitor distributors’ performances, actively intervene if there is a need to add an additional distributor or change the current ones.

Share field findings and experience at team level, extracting comparable information.

Develop and implement a systematic approach through the embedding of relevant OMS elements and ensuring appropriate risk reviews are undertaken appropriately.

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Ensure delivery of our promises by seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardisation of our sales offers in line with our basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards (e.g. Picasso).

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English

Bachelor's degree in related field (MBA is a plus)

Proven experience in sales roles, distributor & B2B sales experience is an asset

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large distributors or key customers.

Experience of managing negotiations at senior level

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business-To-Business (B2B) Sales, Distributor Management, Distributor Networks, Financial Performance, Indirect Sales, Negotiating, Negotiation, Sales, Sales Negotiation, Sales Objectives, Sales Performance, Sales Strategy Development, Sales Target Achievement



