Sales Manager - Heavy-Duty National Account Manager & Field Engineering Team

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Sales Manager - HD National Account Manager & Field Engineering, Team develops new business and is accountable for account management of HD and Fleet segments within assigned geography. The role is responsible for leading the successful development and implementation of account(s) strategy and offer development inclusive of integrated offers with wider bp entities. In addition, the role is responsible for short and long-term profitable growth associated with the assigned accounts. This position requires demonstrated new business development, and key account management skills to secure profitable partnerships.

The role will also be responsible for building leadership potential in their team. This will require strong leadership, mentorship, and coaching capability coupled with a constant strive for best practice sharing and continuous improvement.

Key Accountabilities:

Leads a team of Account Managers and Field Engineers to deliver annual financial plan targets for volume, sales revenue, and gross margin.

Manage the short- and long-term HD Strategy execution within segments of Refuse, Aggregates, Mining, Construction and Fleets.

Collaborate with and lead Field Engineering team to provide differentiated customer offers and support.

Collaborate with HD marketing team to develop market leading, products and programs.

Manage LabCheck Oil Analysis program utilization and effectiveness to ensure a competitive advantage.

Develop detailed account plans and prospecting strategies to ensure a strong pipeline of future growth.

Conduct robust monthly pipeline reviews with team to drive new account acquisition.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance and identification of

mitigation plans for forecasted shortfalls.

Monitor competitor activity in marketplace and recommend actions required to grow and defend business.

Forecast monthly for accounts as part of S&OP demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products, and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviors and HSSE Standards.

Adopt and use the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo

Essential Education & Experience:

Education: Bachelor’s degree. MBA preferred

Minimum of 5+ years of sales, sales management experience

Strong leadership, proven experience in the execution of differentiated offers and programs. Strong knowledge of HD lubricants industry/segments.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Skills & Competencies

Products & Services Knowledge,

Customer Segmentation & Channel Management

Account Strategy & Planning

Customer Relationship Management

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding

Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value

Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management

Sales Coaching

Contract and Deal Negotiations

Deal Closure

How much do we pay (Base)? $135,000- 251,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits - Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/core-us-spd.html) Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employee. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.