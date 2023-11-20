Sales Manager - Indirect PCO/HD, Northeast

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by outstanding insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could chip in to that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

We’re gearing up for the future. At bp our goal for C&P is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms.

C&P will become a hub, housing our midstream, lubricants, aviation, sale of chemicals, mobility and ‎convenience, marketing and our next-generation businesses, making it a highly integrated and ‎interconnected organisation. And with safety being our core value, our commitment to safe and reliable operations will never change.

Want to join the team? This means:

being customer-centric, agile and adaptable to changing customer needs and dynamic markets

focusing on growth and development of customer offers

optimising the chemicals and fuels value chains to improve integrated value

chipping in to the reduction of carbon intensity of the products we create, and sell, by 50% by 2050 or sooner

creating strategic partnerships that drive long-term value for C&P

being digitally enabled and empowered by customer insights and data to deliver solutions.

The Northeast Region Manager is accountable for the execution of the DIFM & HD channel strategy within the assigned region. The Northeast Region consists of 11 states (ME, NH, VT, MA, RI, CT, NY, NJ, PA, DE, MD) and 8 direct reports (2 DBMs, 4 PCO ASMs and 2 HD ASMs).

Key Accountabilities

Lead the execution of the DIFM & HD channel strategy within assigned region.

Forecast monthly for distributors and direct accounts as part of region’s Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to monitor in-month performance of region and identification of vulnerabilities and opportunities as part of the S&OP process.

Conduct monthly robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the (S&OP) process.

Work with internal bp team to ensure adherence on contractual requirements and obligations and QA compliance.

Accountable to work with Indirect PCO & HD Manager and Distributor Strategy Manager to implement landscaping and high grading of distributor network.

Implement detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the DBMs and ASMs to create sales-marketing plans to focus on acquisition of new customers using both indirect and direct sales model improving bp’s profitability.

Work with OEM and National Accounts teams to support and grow direct sales.

Ensure that the ASMs leverage and complete closing leads through the distributor network they support.

Develop detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers both on indirect and direct sales model.

Collaborate with DIFM management and marketing team to provide input into distributor and installer programs and new products.

Monitor and communicate competitive threats and trends.

Execute the people leadership responsibilities and accountabilities per BP processes. Moreover, coach, mentor, and inspire direct reports to achieve objectives and tackle tough challenges.

Ensure utilization from your direct reports of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Line Manager utilization of our digital tools, including Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView to support overall business management.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to adopt change and challenge the status quo.

Lead the people agenda in business developing an empowered, energized and diverse workforce with capabilities to meet current and future business needs. Cultivates a positive organizational culture, embedding BP’s value and behaviors, HSSE / Wellness, Leadership Expectations, Code of Conduct and Speak Up Culture.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study and master’s degree preferred, but not required and/or relevant work experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 8-10 years of sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through a distributor network. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers. Working knowledge of Auto and HD business.

Up to 50% travel is required for this position (70-80% overnight).

Working remotely and autonomously.

Solid ability to identify sources of value and overcome objections.

Develop world class partnerships and relationships with large customers and primary Distributors.

Budgeting, forecasting, and financial management skills experience relative to the profitable execution of sales plan.

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office.



