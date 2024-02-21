Sales Manager - Indirect PCO/HD, Southwest

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

United States of America - Remote, US: Non-Office CO, US: Non-Office UT, US: Non-Office TX, US: Non-Office LA, United States of America - Texas - Houston

Customers & Products



Sales Group



The Southwest Region Manager is accountable for the execution of the DIFM & HD channel strategy within the assigned region. The Southwest Region consists of 8 states (AZ, NM, CO, UT, TX, OK, LA, AR) and 7 direct reports (2 Distributor Business Managers, 3 Passenger Car Area Sales Managers and 2 Heavy Duty Area Sales Managers)!

Manage the execution of the DIFM & HD channel strategy within assigned region.

Forecast monthly for distributors and direct accounts as part of region’s Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts.

Accountable to supervise in-month performance of region and identification of vulnerabilities and opportunities as part of the S&OP process.

Conduct monthly robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the (S&OP) process.

Work with internal bp team to ensure adherence on contractual requirements and obligations and QA compliance.

Accountable to work with Indirect PCO & HD Manager and Distributor Strategy Manager to implement landscaping and high grading of distributor network.

Complete detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the DBMs and ASMs to build sales-marketing plans to focus on acquisition of new customers using both indirect and direct sales model improving bp’s profitability.

Work with OEM and National Accounts teams to support and grow direct sales.

Ensure that the ASMs leverage and implement closing leads through the distributor network they support.

Develop detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers both on indirect and direct sales model.

Collaborate with DIFM management and marketing team to provide input into distributor and installer programs and new products.

Supervise and communicate competitive threats and trends.

Lead all aspects of the people leadership responsibilities and accountabilities per BP processes. Moreover, coach, mentor, and encourage direct reports to achieve objectives and tackle tough challenges.

Ensure utilization from your direct reports of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView.

Line Manager utilization of our digital tools, including Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView to support overall business management.

Adopt and apply the Castrol attitude which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Lead the people agenda in business developing an empowered, energized and diverse workforce with capabilities to meet current and future business needs. Nurtures a positive organizational culture, embedding BP’s value and behaviors, HSSE / Wellness, Leadership Expectations, Code of Conduct and Speak Up Culture.

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study and master’s degree preferred, but not required and/or relevant work experience

Minimum of 8-10 years of sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through a distributor network. Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multilayers of an organization. Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs. Experience in the management of programs and offers. Solid understanding of Auto and HD business.

Solid ability to identify sources of value and overcome objections.

Develop world class partnerships and relationships with large customers and primary Distributors.

Budgeting, forecasting, and financial management skills experience relative to the profitable execution of sales plan.

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office.

Location: This role is fully remote but must reside within the specified territory, preferably Houston/Dallas TX or CO, LA, UT – within one hour of a major airport

Considering Joining bp/Castrol?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? $135K- $165K) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



