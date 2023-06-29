Sales Manager, Indirect Passenger Car Oil / Heavy Duty

Job summary

Must be West Coast based and live in OR, WA or CA and within one hour of a major airport, so preferably Portland, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco or Sacramento. About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis The West Region Manager is accountable for the execution of the DIFM & HD channel strategy within the assigned region. The West Region consists of 10 states (CA, NV, WA, OR, ID, MT, WY, ND, AK and HI) and 9 direct reports (2 DBMs, 5 PCO ASMs and 2 HD ASMs). Responsible for ~14 million liters of PCO/HD distributor paper business and supports ~9.5 million liters of National Account business across 9 Distributors. Key Accountabilities • Lead the execution of the DIFM & HD channel strategy within assigned region. • Forecast monthly for distributors and direct accounts as part of region’s Sales & Operational Planning (S&OP) demand plan. Forecast process to include analysis and projection on base volume, incremental volumes, new products and adjustments for gain-lost accounts. • Accountable to supervise in-month performance of region and identification of vulnerabilities and opportunities as part of the S&OP process. • Conduct monthly robust review of key prospects and accounts at risk with staff and report gain and lost account results internally through the (S&OP) process. • Work with internal bp team to ensure adherence on contractual requirements and obligations and QA compliance. • Accountable to work with Indirect PCO & HD Manager and Distributor Strategy Manager to complete landscaping and high grading of distributor network. • Implement detailed plans and lead sales processes in the region with the DBMs and ASMs to build sales-marketing plans to focus on acquisition of new customers using both indirect and direct sales model enhancing bp’s profitability. • Work with OEM and National Accounts teams to support and grow direct sales. • Ensure that the ASMs leverage and execute closing leads through the distributor network they support. • Develop detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers both on indirect and direct sales model. • Collaborate with DIFM management and marketing team to provide input into distributor and installer programs and new products. • Monitor and communicate competitive threats and trends. • Execute the people leadership responsibilities and accountabilities per BP processes. Moreover, coach, mentor, and inspire direct reports to achieve objectives and tackle tough challenges. • Ensure utilization from your direct reports of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView. • Line Manager utilization of our digital tools, including Salesforce, Power BI, Castrol Insights and TurfView to support overall business management. • Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo. • Lead the people agenda in business developing an empowered, energized and diverse workforce with capabilities to meet current and future business needs. Nurtures a positive organizational culture, embedding BP’s value and behaviors, HSSE / Wellness, Leadership Expectations, Code of Conduct and Speak Up Culture. • Budgeting allocation to the territory and specific to a POS budget • Forecasting for the current month and quarter by Bp processes

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study and master’s degree OR High School Diploma with a minimum of 10+ years’ relevant experience

Essential Experience

Minimum of 8 years of sales, sales management and/or marketing experience selling products through a distributor network.

Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multi-layers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the management of programs and offers.

Working knowledge of Auto and/or Heavy-Duty business.

Up to 50% travel is required.

Working remotely and autonomously.

Solid ability to identify sources of value and overcome objections.

Develop world class partnerships and relationships with large customers and primary Distributors.

Financial management skills experience relative to the profitable execution of sales plan (must be able to read a P&L)

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems (Salesforce) and Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook

Desirable Criteria

Products & Services Knowledge

Customer Segmentation & Channel Management

Account Strategy & Planning

Customer Relationship Management

People Management Experience

Distributor Management

Customer Profitability & Value Chain Understanding

Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value

Leading Understanding of Contracts & Contract Management

Deal Closure

How much do we pay (Base)? $129,000 - $239,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.



We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.