Sales Manager Karnataka

Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Sales Manager based at Chennai with details mentioned below:



The purpose would be to manage a team of DBM (Distributor Business Manager) who are accountable for the relationship management with the Distributors and key customers in the territory to ensure the delivery of financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and implement territory business plans according to business strategy.

Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, GM and Overdue.

Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the

Distributor / Channel partner, providing support in all areas of its contents, including: sales performance including forecasting and reporting – with timely interventions sales capability (skills and knowledge) customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction financial Return on Investment and cash flow performance brand representation and compliance HSSE and Ethical compliance

Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory

Ensure the sales tools and system is effectively implemented by team and distributors in the area

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards

Lead and develop team thru coaching, motivation, and implementation of performance management process

Resource deployment within the Team

Setting team targets as aligned in business plan

Minimum of 8 years in sales and marketing, with at least 2 years sales team management or related management experience.

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing professionally with large distributors

Experience of managing negotiations at senior level

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibilityl

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

University Graduate in any discipline (Preferred BE/ B.Tech / B.Sc / MBA from a premier institue)