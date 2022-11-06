Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sales Manager MCO - East Malaysia

Sales Manager MCO - East Malaysia

Sales Manager MCO - East Malaysia

  • Location Malaysia - Central - Kuala Lumpur
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142371BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for coordinating a small indirect sales team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by developing strategic business relationships for indirect sales in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities through distribution channels. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

  • Using Distributor Management skills to Manage and develop distributors
  • Min 50% travelling time for market visit, analyses local market, customer and competitor data to identify opportunities and Threats
  • Using World Class Customer Management to manage customers and branded workshop within assigned region in ensuring implementation of Lubricants sales strategy
  • To achieve sales target set out for the assigned territory, which include Sales Volume, Gross Margin, NTO and distribution expansion as well as collection target.
  • Responsible for market penetration Bike Point Recruitment/Retention within the territory through superior prospect management.
  • Responsible for managing a fund budget and implementing all Sales, Trade Marketing, Marketing initiatives and Trade loan offer. These include the reporting back of successes and suggestions for improvements. This must be done in advance of launch date, thus allowing for WC (World Class) implementation.
  • Price monitoring & market intelligence to identify opportunity or risk for the channel
  • Plan and execute a journey plan for own and distributor sales that maximizes sales and the best use of the in-call time.
  • Strong ability to share knowledge and distributor sales team align with WCSC (World class Sales call) and ensure 100% execution level to trade to growth the business.
  • Forecasting demand planning to ensure smooth and healthy distributor stocks inventory.
  • Full compliance to all HSSE and Ethical standards and policies of BP. The role is responsible for conducting business in an ethical manner

CANDIDATE'S EXPERIENCES AND QUALIFICATIONS:
  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/Marketing or equivalent.
  • Minimum 5 years' experience in sales and customer management in automotive lubricants / fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry with experience in Distributor sales and Management.
  • Key Account Management and building relationships with large customers is essential
  • Experience of handling a large geography with a complex business environment is a must
  • Self-motivated, team player and able to work independently and have good business acumen
  • Good communication, presentation, selling and influencing skills
  • Good organizational skills, resourceful and able to work under pressure
  • Willing to travel across assigned territory

