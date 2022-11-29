Sales Manager - OEM/FWS & CVO

The purpose of this role is primarily to lead, develop, accelerate, and implement joint business plan to capture growth opportunity in OEM FWS & CVO channel leveraging strength of Castrol brand, differentiated technology, technical service, and differentiated offer to develop value creation program for existing customer and new partnership.
The National Sales Manager is responsible for the top-line growth delivery, relationship management with senior stakeholders of strategic OEMs, FWS, CVO customers, and the development of channel sales programs which maximize both short- and long-term opportuntiy to achieve agreed Sales Volume, Value, and Gross Margin objectives.
Key Accountabilities :