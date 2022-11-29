Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sales Manager - OEM/FWS &amp; CVO

Sales Manager - OEM/FWS &amp; CVO

Sales Manager - OEM/FWS & CVO

  • Location Thailand - Bangkok
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 129324BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The purpose of this role is primarily to lead, develop, accelerate, and implement joint business plan to capture growth opportunity in OEM FWS & CVO channel leveraging strength of Castrol brand, differentiated technology, technical service, and differentiated offer to develop value creation program for existing customer and new partnership.

The National Sales Manager is responsible for the top-line growth delivery, relationship management with senior stakeholders of strategic OEMs, FWS, CVO customers, and the development of channel sales programs which maximize both short- and long-term opportuntiy to achieve agreed Sales Volume, Value, and Gross Margin objectives.

Key Accountabilities :

  • To ensure full compliance to all HSSE & Ethics standards – responsible for clear communication and raising the awareness of HSSE to team, customers, and partners. The appropriate training and education program will need to be implemented with regular HSSE audits.
  • To achieve/exceed the Volume, Value, and GM targets in strategic channel, this includes the implementation of go-to-market strategy and integrated offer within the channel
  • Manage the effective integration of cross-functional activities which impact our ability to establish new business opportunity, as well as manage key relationship externally with existing/new customers
  • Actively participate in country strategy development by leading, developing, implementing, and accelerating strategic partnership/business development to capture growth opportunity both in-year and long-term.
  • Representing Thailand in OEM & CVO Network and work closely with Global or Strategic OEM networks to drive business in Thailand
  • To maximize Efficiency and Productivity – responsible for ensuring the company’s resources fully utilized for mutual benefit of the company and customers, maximizing the customer facing and selling efforts through the lowest cost to serve.
  • Ensuring effective implementation of sales and marketing program on new business opportunity within targeted channel, this includes initiatives related to new product/brand/category introduction.
  • Actively participate and support integrated S&OP process that will gain high quality of forecasting, and demand planning on new business
  • Manage all aspects of OEM FWS & CVO channel including organization capability and competencies
  • critical to the achievement of company’s strategic direction

Requirements :
  • Educational background
  • Minimum Bachelor Degree in any field. Preferably MBA
  • Experience (years and nature)
  • Minimum 10 years of experiences in managerial level with strong sales/business development/ key account management experience, OEM/CVO understanding will be an advantage
  • Proven leadership credentials in demonstrating track record of performance delivery and value creation both internally & externally
  • Experience of dealing with multiple stakeholders, large & complex customers, prefer global customer’s experience with top-to-top management
  • Strong negotiation skills and be confidence representing the company externally
  • Strategic thinking & problem solving with innovative/creative in solution
  • Fluent in spoken & written English
  • Flexible to travel to work in up-country

