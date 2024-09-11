Sales Manager - Philippines

This role is not eligible for relocation

About the opportunity

The Sales Manager (Distribution Business Manager) is accountable for handling key Castrol distributor based in Philippines, North Trend Marketing Corp (NT), working closely with NT leadership team, its field sales team and sub-Distributors to drive market growth expansion aspiration and maintain Castrol’s products presence in the Philippines market, provide overall business direction and strategies, distributor, and customers management insights to ensure operational assurance and all standards, policies and procedures are efficient and fit for purpose.

This is an Individual Contributor who needs to work closely across with MYSG commercial team to deliver Castrol’s sales strategy and performance targets including Volume, GM, Overdue and TCC performance targets relevant to the Philippines and distributors in this region, including NT team and its distributor network. Both will develop and implement Philippines’s OGSM (objective, goals, strategy, measure) year on year while help developing NT organizational capability and proficiencies critical to the achievement of goals and strategic directions. Critical to success is their leadership and team’s ability to develop right RTM strategy and build distributor’s organization’s capability to expand distribution in the most efficient way to maximizing top and bottom line.

This position reports to Market Sales Manager - MYSG and will be part of business Leadership Team members.

Key Accountabilities

Work with North Trend to grow Philippines Castrol business: -

Tap into expertise to support NT to maintain pre-existing network and develop further sales and distribution network for Castrol, in particular penetration in Branded Workshop for both Cars and Bikes.

Actively drive Vol growth in the Philippines through identification of large-scale potential B2B customers, collaborating with and accompanying NT to establish link & having business discussions to grow the Castrol business in Philippines.

Co-develop Annual Business Plan, including but not limited to a forecast of the annual requirements with NT.

Review on-going performance of NT against Business Plan and Marketing Plan through regular meetings weekly / monthly, and resolve actions required to achieve targets.

Provide Castrol brand, Marketing and Channel Plan guidelines to NT and support them to roll out the marketing/promotional activities optimally.

Work with NT team to review Product portfolio to ensure full product lifecycle management – from launches through to implementing the product deletion process ensuring the final stage of product obsolescence is achieved.

Gain market insights through regular customer contact that can be applied to future channel programs.

Ensure technical support and required training is provided to NT on existing and new products

Monitor Master Distribution Agreement, brand trademarks

Track ongoing basis the activities and level of compliance of the NT with the Distribution Agreement and Business Plan.

Ensure written consent for each of the Castrol’s exclusive master distributor & NT’s marketing activities / promotions involving Castrol and any of the products/trademarks,

Arrange for the review and of any literature and written materials concerning the Products, the Trademarks and/or Castrol or a Castrol affiliate etc and ensure comparability with Visual Standards and such other requirements.

Ensure business compliance of Products and SKUs, ensuring review by Technology team of approved claims on product labels.

Assist in resolving product quality issues/ product recalls /customer complaints impacting Castrol brand.

Track ABC, right to audit compliance clauses obligations of NT including yearly compliance confirmation notices/ update notices in relation to any potential breaches and liaise with Business Integrity/Compliance if there are any issues.

Check existence and implementation of NT’s ITR, ABC, etc policies on an annual basis or arrange for Castrol Group third party inspectors to carry out reviews

Observe any conflict-of-interest issues arising with NT including keeping records of notifications of alternate interests.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure NT is aligned with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards

What you should have:

Tertiary degree in business or related field, Graduate of any related technical course

Minimum 8 years experience in Lubricants market, preferably in a multi-national company.

Deep understanding of Distributor Management and Customer Management skills.

Distributor, customer and channel management experience.

Product Portfolio management.

Proven cross functional project management experience and working within multi-layers of an organization.

