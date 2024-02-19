Sales Manager Telengana

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About Castrol India Limited

Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring customer relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.

Success has no limits at Castrol, and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles, be it in India or globally. We are currently looking for OEM Business Development Manager based at Mumbai at details mentioned below:

The OEM Business Development Manager, while taking accountability for several key customers, will Front end the business relationship with OEMs in Automotive, HD and EV space, drive revenue growth by identifying new partnership opportunities. Lead efforts in converting OEM/End Users who currently use competitor products to adopt our solutions. The successful candidate will play a pivotal role in expanding our market share and driving revenue growth through effective relationship management and conversion strategies.

Build and deepen relationships with existing and new OEMs and oversee proper planning, execution and monitoring of all aspects of the company’s First fill and Service Fill sales strategy.

The job holder manages a team of senior sales representatives or sales representatives who are accountable for the relationship management with the Distributors and key customers in the territory to ensure the delivery of financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue!

What you will deliver !!

Develop and implement territory business plans according to PU business strategy

Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, GM and Overdue.

Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing support in all areas of its contents, including:

sales performance including forecasting and reporting – with timely interventions

sales capability (skills and knowledge)

customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction

financial Return on Investment and cash flow performance

brand representation and compliance

HSSE and Ethical compliance

Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory.

Ensure the sales tools and system is effectively implemented by team and distributors in the area.

Lead or act as the focal point for the assigned projects.

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalization. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards

Lead and develop team thru mentor, motivation and implementation of performance management process.

Experience and Qualifications

Experience

Minimum of 5 years in sales and marketing, with at least 2 years sales team management or related management experience

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing with large distributors.

Experience of handling negotiations at senior level

Skills & Competencies

Ability to implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and multidimensional business situations

Travel Requirement

This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Business Acumen, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Territory Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.