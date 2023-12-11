Sales Manager West Bengal & NE

This role is eligible for relocation within country

About Castrol India

Castrol India, a key player in the global lubricant industry, operates under the bp Group, a major global energy company. Publicly listed in India, Castrol excels in automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, with a century of market leadership. Our robust presence includes three blending plants, 330 distributors, and 100,000+ retail outlets.

We foster limitless success, offering employees a dynamic learning environment and opportunities. Here, you can develop your expertise or pursue a general management track. Be part of our legacy of nurturing top talent for leadership roles with the bp group, both in India and worldwide.

We are currently looking for Sales Manager WB and NE based at Kolkatta.

Visit www.castrol.co.in for more detials.

Purpose of role

The purpose would be to lead a team of Distributor Business Managers who are accountable for the relationship management with the Distributors and key customers in the territory to ensure the delivery of financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue

Accountabilities

Develop and implement territory business plans according to business strategy.

Deliver financial performance targets for territory including Volume, GM and Overdue.

Develop, agree (both internally and externally) and implement the annual business plan with the Distributor / Channel partner, providing support in all areas of its contents, including sales performance including forecasting and reporting – with timely interventions sales capability (skills and knowledge)

Customer offer deployment, coverage and satisfaction financial Return on Investment and cash flow performance brand representation and compliance HSSE and Ethical compliance

Input and influence people resources allocations of the distributors to ensure strategic priorities are fulfilled within the territory

Ensure the sales tools and system is successfully implemented by team and distributors in the area

Improve and deliver customer experience in targeted sectors and customer groups. Seeking continuous improvement and efficiency in all operations making sure the voice of the customer is represented in every decision we make. Drive standardization of our sales offers in line with basic customer offer.

Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in country comply fully with our code of conduct

Experience and education

Minimum of 8 years in sales and marketing, with at least 2 years sales team management or related management experience.

Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

Experience/track record/confidence representing the company externally and dealing expertly with large distributors.

Experience of leading negotiations at senior level

Education : University Graduate or equivalent experience in any discipline (Preferred BE/ B.Tech / B.Sc / MBA from a world-class institute)

Required Skill set:

Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to be hands on and drive the business with direct responsibility

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and multifaceted business situations



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.