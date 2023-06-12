Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for working across teams/functions in direct support of executing the sales strategy, assisting in the operational execution of the existing customer base, business development and new account generation through helping with the relevant business administration and assisting with analytical support and insights. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About the Role:

Our customers’ success is our business.

The Sales Operations Coordinator works within the Fuel Supply & Midstream (FS&M) and Mobility & Convenience (M&C) Sales team to implement the customer strategy. It is an interactive and fast-paced first level position into Sales with broad access to various parts of the business. The position is essential in effectively contributing to the selling of branded and unbranded fuel by managing operational execution of existing customer-base, assisting in business development execution and support of new account generation. This role works across multiple customer channels, with cross-functional BP teams and external customers in direct support of performing the Sales strategy: goal of winning versus our competitors by deliver sustainable, profitable growth through strategic customers across all channels, and implementing the brand strategy.

Key Responsibilities:

Execution and coordination of Sales Manager deal negotiation analysis, account planning, account profiles, and gathering of customer and industry insights.

Coordinate the set-up of customer master record requests in SAP; determine process, data requirements, inputs, and outputs.

Management and/or coordination of sales operational activities in support of Sales Managers and Customers, such as driving customer communications of key Sales or Supply related messages, and/or championing customer needs such as escalation of customer loading and/or allocation issues.

Manage oversight of customer contractual commitments for Commercial, Branded Jobber, Branded Direct, DCA JOI, Refresh JOI, and Master JOI contracts.

Sole account management of two customer segments, with specific attention to Marketing program and offer delivery, Sales 30-month CBM volume demand forecasting, and account-profile management.

Ensure silent-running and compliance of Sales activities through proactive continuous process improvement within Sales and by close coordination with other parts of M&C and its functions (Legal, Marketing, Finance, Supply, and GBS).

Job Requirements:

Bachelor's Degree required

3+ years of experience with roles supporting Sales, Supply, Marketing and/or finance organizations.

Sophisticated Microsoft Office skills, specifically Excel and PowerPoint.

Proven record of project management and/or coordination experience.

Experience with SAP and Salesforce is a plus

Knowledge of Tableau and Big Data Analytics a plus

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer service design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.