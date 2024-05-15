Sales Operations Manager

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too!

Our Retail Business is our customer-facing operation providing integrated energy management services to commercial and industrial, power generation, and retail supply customers. Taking into account a customer’s entire energy portfolio, solutions are structured to provide competitive market pricing and to optimize energy usage and generation assets. We offer a complete suite of services to energy-intensive retail customers, from energy supply and hedging to on-site generation management and demand response. And we provide wholesale market access and ISO interface services to a broad network of retail energy providers with footprints across the deregulated markets. For power generation customers, we provide energy management services that encompass fuel supply, scheduling, dispatch, market analysis and risk management all within a single contract. Focused on service, we created a digital integrated platform and customer interface that allows transparent views into energy portfolios and invoices, market prices, analytics and weather.

Oversee the sales pipeline reporting across sales organization.

Drive continuous improvement to streamline and optimize the internal sales process including systems for sales automation.

Lead change management to implement best process practice for respective products/solutions.

Manage customer and distribution partner segmentation and prospecting campaigns providing regular updates to sales leadership.

Provide operational support to RVP of sales including general administrative assistance to coordinate team meetings, executive reporting.

Manage and support cross-functional initiatives serving as the primary liaison between Sales and other key partner teams including marketing, pricing, product development, retail execution, analytics, and customer experience.

Work with sales leadership to perform sales forecasting, goal planning and tracking capability.

Bachelor’s degree required

A minimum of 5 years of progressively responsible experience in an energy related sales operations at a corporation or institution dealing with wholesale and retail strategies, utility or retailer, renewable project developer, or electricity consulting firm

Consistent record of innovation, creativity and success in process development and change management

Experience with Salesforce CRM and database software

Experience with financial systems

Analytics and Reporting expertise

Able to understand and adjust to changing market conditions

Proven project management skills

Strong organizational skill

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



