Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Sales Reconciliation Analyst (Maternity cover)



Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

manage sales reconciliation between data capture system and ERP system in NCE and SEMEA

do daily sales/volume monitoring

contact airports/3rd parties to resolve difference and analyses the route cause

work closely with GBS Suspense Handling Idoc handling Delivery Data Analyst

support GBS Finance teams to solve diffferences as the outcome of the monthly stock reconciliation

provide input to Air BP Process Excellence Team for the improvement of the process and the data quality

do manual data capturing and mass upload into data capture system

supports the Air BP Process Excellence team with other supporting activities

work on businesses and processes with a relatively high degree of complexity and will be required to work closely with the Business / Country teams supported to ensure effective delivery

will look for opportunities to improve their own processes to create efficiencies and control improvements within their own area of work

Carrying out reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported - query resolution will typically be handled independently based upon previous experience

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Relevant degree and 2 to 4 year experience in related Finance area

Minimum 3 years relevant Customer Service, Pricing, Cash Collection and/or Data Management knowledge

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

Communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence at all levels

Developing knowledge in implementing complex processes into the business according to given strategy

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested