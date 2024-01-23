This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Sales Group



At bp, we're playing to win with purpose and care.



We are recruiting for a fixed term Sales Representative who will be managing the portfolio profitably, driving sales, encouraging relationships, and proactively growing and maintaining the portfolio through customer relationship management, both for existing accounts and by acquiring new strategically aligned customers through outbound prospecting.



Some of your responsibilities include -

⁠Adapts personal communication style to establish relationships, proactively identifies and addresses risks, uses CRM data for finding opportunities, drives process improvement based on customer satisfaction, and collaborates optimally across various functions in customer, credit, pricing, and related areas.

⁠Efficiently allocates time for monthly prospecting, evaluates, and closes sales gaps through proactive customer contact, optimizes customer interaction, and optimally uses sales enablement tools to prioritize tasks for delivering business value and growth.

⁠Demonstrates a strong understanding of the customer's business, adeptly develops account plans, sources relevant market and industry data, engages in forward planning to exceed targets, and crafts a strategic call plan for growth and gap closure.

⁠Able to negotiate pricing offers with the customer and pricing team where required to win/retain business.

⁠Proactively manages and assesses the health of the sales funnel by maintaining prospect data, employs a hunter mentality to source new leads both internally and externally, while identifying growth opportunities in the existing customer base.

⁠Demonstrates a comprehensive understanding of how the business adapts to the market, provides valuable feedback for decision-making, conducts SWOT analyses for BP and competitors, and recognizes the alignment between card and marketing strategies in delivering the overall business strategy.



About You -

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a corporate customer experience environment

Demonstrated ability to interpret customer requirements, diagnose issues & identify solutions.

Strong confident writing and communication skills plus practice active listening

Ability to work & learn collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong attention to detail, excellent organization & time management skills

SAP, JDE, Gen+, Salesforce CRM experience

Familiarity with chatbots, live chat & social media platforms

Experience in stakeholder management & influencing outcomes.



What's in it for you -

Competitive salary

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first attitude



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



