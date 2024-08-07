Sales Representative Retail

This role is not eligible for relocation

Join our Castrol Team and advance your career as a

Sales Specialist Retail - Automotive Switzerland (m/f/d)

The post holder is responsible for the implementation of the sales plan and the development of sales of lubricant products in the following market segments: Retail (DIY, Mass Mercher), E-commerce, PSS

The purpose of the position is to achieve established sales tasks by supporting current business partners and acquiring new customers within the current sales portfolio.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Implement the region's sales plan in particular by:

Together with the team, prepare and implement the Retail Automotive plan to achieve common goals and maximize growth in line with the Sales Policy.

Manage the Sales plan of the existing customer portfolio to achieve the sales plan and grow the Castrol brand Market Share position.

Complete and monitor full value chain analysis by SKU and compare to market pricing to ensure Castrol and retailer margin return is in line with expectations.

Develop and implement sales plans to acquire customers for the Castrol brand. Prepare and agree on joint programs with Retail customers and implement at store/branch level.

Works with relevant marketing departments to plan joint marketing campaigns. Manages the marketing budget and ensures execution according to plan.

It implements centrally determined sales and marketing campaigns (promotions, training) in its region.

Organizes Retail customers incentive programs.

Organizes and runs promotional programs for Castrol products.

Manage the Castrol Volume Incentive Scheme agreements in the region.

Takes care of the branding of the Retail customers - Castrol brand POS communication, current sales promotions, and product demos.

2. Monitors and analyses sales reports, in line with monthly and quarterly reviews with customers.

3. Develops and presents a market insights report.

4. Reports visits to SalesForce in accordance with established policies.

What You will need to be successful/ Skills & Competencies:

A bachelor’s degree in a relevant field of study or equivalent professional experience

Minimum 5 years sales experience, preferably in the automotive sector

Preferably working experience in the Retail channel

Fluent in German, French & English language

Customer and channel management experience

Cross functional project management experience and working within multiple layers of an organization

Experience in the management and execution of marketing programs and offers

Experience with lubricants or products from similar fields

Problem-solving orientation and very good analytical and conceptual skills

At bp/Castrol, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our

Achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package, company car

And many other benefits

