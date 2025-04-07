Sales Specialist - Direct - Sweden

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reinvent energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Sales Specialist- Direct

The Sales Specialist is responsible for the implementation of the sales plan and the development of sales of lubricant products in the designated territory in the Auto FWS & OEM´s

The purpose of the position is to achieve established sales tasks and acquiring new customers within the current sales portfolio.

Together with the team, prepare and implement the Auto FWS & OEM´s Automotive to achieve common goals and improve growth in line with the Sales Policy.

Manage the Sales plan of the existing customer portfolio to achieve the sales plan and grow the Castrol brand Market Share position.

Complete and monitor full value chain analysis by SKU and compare to market pricing to ensure Castrol and retailer margin return is in line with expectations.

Develop and implement sales plans to acquire customers for the Castrol brand.

Works with relevant marketing departments to plan joint marketing campaigns. Manages the marketing budget and ensures execution according to plan.

It implements centrally determined sales and marketing campaigns (promotions, training) in its region.

Organizes Auto FWS & OEM´s customers incentive programs.

Organizes and runs promotional programs for Castrol products.

Manage the Castrol Volume Incentive Scheme agreements in the region.

Takes care of the branding of the Auto FWS & OEM´s customers - Castrol brand POS communication, current sales promotions, and product demos.

Be accountable to monitor in-month performance and analyses sales reports to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

Develops and presents a market insights report.

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are aligned with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Implement detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviours and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build balanced relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Adopt and apply the Castrol approach which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in relevant field of study

Minimum -10 years of experience in sales field

Proficiency in English and Swedish is a must

Customer and channel experience.

Proven cross functional experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the activation of programs and offers.

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management.

Account Strategy & Activation

Customer Relationship

Customer Profitability, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value.

Understanding of Contracts & Deal Closure

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.