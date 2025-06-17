Sales Specialist - Direct UK

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Sales Specialist is responsible for implementing the sales plan and driving the sales of lubricant products within the designated territory, in the Auto FWS & OEM´s.

The purpose of the position is to achieve established sales tasks and acquiring new customers within the current sales portfolio.

Key Accountabilities

1. It implements the region's sales plan in particular by:

Together with the team, prepare and implement the Auto FWS & OEM´s Automotive to achieve common goals and improve growth in line with the Sales Policy.

Manage the Sales plan of the existing customer portfolio to achieve the sales plan and grow the Castrol brand Market Share position.

Complete and supervise full value chain analysis by SKU and compare to market pricing to ensure Castrol and retailer margin return is in line with expectations.

Develop and implement sales plans to acquire customers for the Castrol brand.

Works with relevant marketing departments to plan joint marketing campaigns. Manage the marketing budget and ensures execution according to plan.

It implements centrally driven sales and marketing campaigns (promotions, training) in its region.

Coordinate Auto FWS & OEM´s customers incentive programs.

Coordinate and runs promotional programs for Castrol products.

Manage the Castrol Volume Incentive Scheme agreements in the region.

Look after the branding of the Auto FWS & OEM´s customers - Castrol brand POS communication, current sales promotions, and product demos.

2. Accountable for monitoring in-month performance and analysing sales reports to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

3. Develop and present market insights reports.

4. Operating:

Act as single point of accountability to ensure our customers are compliant with all HSSE, Product Quality, Brand and Ethical standards.

Implement detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviours and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to lead all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization and within our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset - a culture where everyone is committed to business growth, deeply values customers, empowers people, and embraces change while challenging the status quo

Education

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant field

Experience

You will bring strong customer and channel experience, with proven cross-functional collaboration across multiple layers of an organization, a solid track record in implementing marketing programs, and hands-on experience in activating programs and offers.

Skills & Proficiencies

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management.

Account Strategy & Activation

Customer Relationship

Customer Profitability, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value

Understanding of Contracts & Deal Closure

​This role will primarily cover the North of the UK, so it would be ideal for the successful candidate to be based in that region to support efficient travel and client engagement.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

