Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too –

working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Castrol is one of brands in bp’s portfolio. Our lubricants for automobiles and motorbikes are trusted for their high performance and quality by manufacturers, drivers and riders. Castrol also makes lubricants for many other applications on land, sea and in the air.

We acquired Castrol in 2002 and have maintained the brand’s commitment to specialization, innovation and collaboration. Today, Castrol products are sold in more than 150 countries and Castrol is the preferred lubricants partner for Renault, Volvo, Komatsu and many other businesses.

Castrol is helping to drive sustainability: our new strategy sets out aims for 2030 to save waste, reduce carbon and improve lives.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a Sales Specialist - Distributor.

The role is assigned to Castrol organization, part of Customers & Products entity and responsible for the implementation of the sales plan and the development of sales of lubricant products.

The purpose of the position is to achieve established sales tasks by supporting current business partners and acquiring new customers within the current sales portfolio.

In this role you will:

- Implement the region's sales plan in particular by:

Together with the team, prepare and implement the Automotive strategy at distributor headquarters and regional level

Develop and support distributor sales forces to acquire customers for the Castrol brand.

Works with relevant marketing departments to plan joint marketing campaigns. Handles the marketing budget and ensures execution according to plan.

Implement centrally settled campaigns (promotions, sales force programs, training)

Organize incentive programs.

Supports the distributors sales force in the acquisition of new customers within the current sales and marketing offer.

Looks after the development of the competences of the distributor’s sales representatives - implements a coaching program.

Supports the Bosch Car Service sales development strategy.

Provides product and technical training

Coordinates and runs promotional programs for Castrol products.

Lead the Castrol Volume Incentive Scheme agreements

Deals with the branding of the Spare Parts Distributors branch - Castrol brand POS communication, current sales promotions and product demos.

- Monitors and analyses sales reports.

- Develops and presents a market insights report.

Act as single point of accountability

Implement detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region

What You will need to be successful:

Secondary education or preferable Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in relevant field of study

Fluency in English and Italian is crutial

Customer and channel experience.

Cross functional experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Validated experience in the execution of marketing programs andactivation of programs, offers.

Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management.

Account Strategy & Activation

Customer Relationship

Customer Profitability, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value.

Understanding of Contracts & Deal Closure

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program

And many other benefits



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.