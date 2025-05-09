Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we strive to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Join our Team as Sales Specialist - Distributor Romania

The Sales Specialist is responsible for the implementation of the sales plan and the development of sales of lubricant products in the designated territory in the following market segments:

1) Independent workshops

2) Castrol Branded Workshop network

3) Branches of Auto Spare Parts Distributors

4) Auto Accessory Shops

The purpose of the position is to achieve established sales tasks by supporting current business partners and acquiring new customers within the current sales portfolio.

Key Accountabilities:

1. It implements the region's sales plan in particular by:

Together with the team, prepare and implement the Automotive strategy at distributor headquarters and regional level to achieve common goals and maximize growth in line with the Sales Policy.

Develop and support distributor sales forces to acquire customers for the Castrol brand. Prepare and agree on joint programs with Distributors and implement at region/branch distributor level.

Works with relevant marketing departments to plan joint marketing campaigns.

Manages the marketing budget and ensures execution according to plan.

It implements centrally determined sales and marketing campaigns (promotions,

sales force programs, training) in its region.

Organizes distributors sales representatives’ incentive programs.

You will need to be successful in:

Fluency In English

Minimum 5 years relevant experience

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to adapt to changing market environments and dynamic business situations.

Flexibility in working hours.

Willingness to travel, driving license



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.