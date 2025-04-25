Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Sales Specialist - Hungary

Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities.

In this role You will:

Strategy Implementation: Collaborate with the team to develop and complete the Automotive strategy at distributor headquarters and regional levels to achieve growth in line with the Sales Policy.

Collaborate with the team to develop and complete the Automotive strategy at distributor headquarters and regional levels to achieve growth in line with the Sales Policy. Distributor Support: Develop and support distributor sales forces to acquire customers for the Castrol brand, including joint programs and regional implementation.

Develop and support distributor sales forces to acquire customers for the Castrol brand, including joint programs and regional implementation. Marketing Collaboration: Work with marketing departments to plan and complete joint campaigns, manage budgets, and ensure effective promotions.

Work with marketing departments to plan and complete joint campaigns, manage budgets, and ensure effective promotions. Sales Campaigns: Implement centrally determined sales and marketing campaigns, organize incentive programs, and support sales force in customer acquisition.

Implement centrally determined sales and marketing campaigns, organize incentive programs, and support sales force in customer acquisition. Training and Development: Provide product and technical training, implement coaching programs, and support the development of Q Service Castrol and Bosch Car Service networks.

Provide product and technical training, implement coaching programs, and support the development of Q Service Castrol and Bosch Car Service networks. Promotional Activities: Organize and run promotional programs for Castrol products, manage branding and POS communication at distributor branches.

Organize and run promotional programs for Castrol products, manage branding and POS communication at distributor branches. Sales Management: Monitor and analyze sales reports, develop market insights, and manage sales processes focused on new customer acquisition.

Monitor and analyze sales reports, develop market insights, and manage sales processes focused on new customer acquisition. Customer Relationship Management: Use Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights to manage account relationships and support territory management.

Use Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights to manage account relationships and support territory management. Compliance and Standards: Ensure alignment with HSSE, Product Quality, Brand, and Ethical standards.

What You will need to be successful:

Native Hungarian language knowledge

Fluency in English is an advantage

B2 driving license is a must

Willingness to travel 70% (company car is provided)

Minimum secondary education preferable Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study

Customer and channel experience.

Experience in the automotive industry would be a plus

Proven cross functional experience and working within multi-layers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the activation of programs and offers. Products & Services Knowledge, Customer Segmentation & Channel Management.

Account Strategy & Activation

Customer Relationship

Customer Profitability, Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.