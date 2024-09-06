Entity:Customers & Products
As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For 125 years as a global brand, Castrol has a strong history of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the sophisticated lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.
Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors, and markets and to be able to thrive in the future.
The Sales Specialist (Sales Specialist Indirect North – NZ) is responsible for improving sales and contract management of a diverse portfolio of lubricant customers portfolio across New Zealand. The role is accountable for delivering volume, turnover and margin targets along with other sales metrics whilst supporting customers and partners generate value for their businesses.
Be a key contributor in our dynamic sales team, delivering on Castrol’s strong growth agenda for New Zealand into the future!
This role can also expect up to 50% travel across Auckland and North Island. Work needs vehicle will be provided!
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.