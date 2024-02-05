Sales Specialist Mining & Industrial

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for providing sales management to a portfolio of Mining & Industrial customers on the East Coast of Australia. The scope of the role is to be the SPA for customers within the portfolio providing sales administration, negotiation and customer site visitation of Mining & Industrials customers within the portfolio. Regional travel across the East Coast of Australia is required with an expectation of 50% travel in this role.



Job Description:

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For more than 120 years as a global brand, Castrol has a strong history of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the sophisticated lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.

Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors and markets and to be able to thrive in the future

The Sales Specialist is responsible for improving sales and contract management of our Mining & Industrial customer portfolio across the East Coast of Australia. The role is accountable for driving growth measured through sales, financial, HSSE and operating performance. Encouraging positive customer relationships, the role will ensure the retention of preferred supplier status for Castrol Lubricants.

This is the ideal opportunity to drive growth and performance within Castrol’s Mining & Industrial business!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand. This role can also expect up to 50% travel across the East Coast of Australia.

ABOUT THE ROLE:

- Develop and implement the annual Sales plan for each customer within the portfolio, ensuring these plans are aligned with the overall business strategy.

- Deliver financial performance targets for the portfolio customer base including Volume, GM and Debt Management.

- Handle Safety, Credit and contractual risk in accordance to Castrol compliance and policy requirements

- Implement the prospecting strategy for key accounts, including data gathering, market knowledge, customer and relationship management and tender/offer processes.

- Support the National Strategic Account Team in the delivery of contractual commitments made to National Mining & industrial customers at territory/state level.

- Develop a prospect pipeline of opportunities, share insight, market knowledge and experience using structured format within Salesforce/CRM tools.

ABOUT YOU:

- Experience in B2B sales management with large and complex customers.

- Experience engaging multiple stakeholders both within and outside the organization.

- Attributes which reflect Castrol’s Values & Behaviours

- Track record of delivery of sales targets and performance

- Ability to develop and implement strategic and tactical business plans.

- Lubricants and Technical Product knowledge or Mining/Industrial although not essential, would be advantageous.

- A pro-active and enthusiastic attitude to all tasks

THE BENEFITS

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

- Generous salary package including Sales bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

- Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

- Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

- Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



Business Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



