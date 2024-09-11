Entity:Customers & Products
Castrol, as part of bp, is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of lubricant solutions. With over 120 years of expertise, we’re renowned for our innovation and technology leadership. Our expertise spans the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pioneering lubricating oils, EV fluids, greases, and metal-working fluids. We’re proud to serve a wide range of industries including automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration, driving our mission to ‘keep the world moving.’
As we celebrate 125 years, we’re not just celebrating our rich history, but charting a course for the future. Our 'Onward, Upward, Forward' strategy embodies our dedication to accelerating our customers’ progress, helping them to take on the challenge of tomorrow.
About the role: Sales Specialist – North
As a Sales Specialist, you’ll manage and grow a key portfolio of customers, focusing on Auckland to Whangarei. In this role, you’ll be driving sales, improving contract management, and ensuring positive customer relationships. You’ll be accountable for achieving measurable growth through sales, financial and operational performance, and HSSE. Maintaining Castrol’s status as our customer’s preferred supplier for lubricants will be a priority.
Expect up to 5% travel across New Zealand, with a company-provided vehicle to support your work needs.
Key responsibilities:
About you:
The benefits:
At bp, we foster a vibrant, collaborative work culture that’s aligned with our core values of ‘Who We Are.’ We are committed to your career development and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our dedication to our team:
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
