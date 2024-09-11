Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Castrol, as part of bp, is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of lubricant solutions. With over 120 years of expertise, we’re renowned for our innovation and technology leadership. Our expertise spans the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pioneering lubricating oils, EV fluids, greases, and metal-working fluids. We’re proud to serve a wide range of industries including automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration, driving our mission to ‘keep the world moving.’

As we celebrate 125 years, we’re not just celebrating our rich history, but charting a course for the future. Our 'Onward, Upward, Forward' strategy embodies our dedication to accelerating our customers’ progress, helping them to take on the challenge of tomorrow.

About the role: Sales Specialist – North



As a Sales Specialist, you’ll manage and grow a key portfolio of customers, focusing on Auckland to Whangarei. In this role, you’ll be driving sales, improving contract management, and ensuring positive customer relationships. You’ll be accountable for achieving measurable growth through sales, financial and operational performance, and HSSE. Maintaining Castrol’s status as our customer’s preferred supplier for lubricants will be a priority.



Expect up to 5% travel across New Zealand, with a company-provided vehicle to support your work needs.

Develop and implement the annual sales plan for each customer within your portfolio, ensuring alignment with Castrol’s broader business strategy.

Achieve financial performance targets for your customer base, including volume, gross margin, and debt management.

Generate value for our customers.

Mitigate safety, credit, and contractual risks in accordance with Castrol’s compliance and policy standards.

Lead the prospecting strategy for key accounts, including data gathering, market analysis, customer relationship management, and tender/offer processes.

Collaborate with the National Strategic Account team to fulfil contractual commitments to national accounts across segments.

Build and maintain a robust pipeline of prospects, sharing insights, market knowledge, and experience through structured formats within Salesforce/CRM tools.

Proven experience in B2B sales management, particularly with large and complex customers.

Skilled in engaging multiple stakeholders both within and outside the organisation.

A track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets and performance metrics.

Strong strategic and tactical business planning capabilities.

Lubricants and technical product knowledge is highly advantageous.

A strong team player, who can thrive in the field with customers and contribute to team goals and strategies.

A proactive and enthusiastic attitude toward all tasks, embodying Castrol’s ‘Values & Behaviours’.

At bp, we foster a vibrant, collaborative work culture that’s aligned with our core values of ‘Who We Are.’ We are committed to your career development and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect our dedication to our team:

Generous salary package, including an annual bonus program, KiwiSaver contribution, share offer, company car, and fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance with flexible working arrangements (60/40 hybrid model).

A supportive environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities within a global organisation.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.