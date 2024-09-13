Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

As part of BP, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for cars and bikes, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other, less noticeable ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, mining construction and earth moving vehicles and not forgetting lubricants for the marine sector and for industry in general.

The Sales Specialist role entails managing a diverse portfolio of customers and identifying growth opportunities across various industries within a defined sales territory. This role is vital in driving the company's objectives, with a focus on delivering volume, revenue, and gross margin (GM) profit.

Accountability is a key aspect of this role, with a strong emphasis on identifying and developing business development opportunities that lead to a high degree of sales conversions. This field sales position offers a great deal of flexibility, allowing for a high level of autonomy.

The ideal candidate is not only highly capable at managing existing customer relationships but also skilled at identifying and pursuing new business opportunities that contribute significantly to the company's bottom line.

This role is designed for those who are self-motivated, enjoy the freedom of managing their schedule, and are committed to achieving sales excellence.

The defined sales territory for this role includes ACT, NSW South Coast, Southern Highlands, and NSW Riverina. As this is a hybrid position, candidates from these regions are encouraged to apply. A company-provided vehicle is included to support your work needs.

Portfolio Management : You'll oversee a diverse portfolio of businesses across various industries and geographical areas, ensuring that each account receives the attention and support it needs to thrive.

: You'll oversee a diverse portfolio of businesses across various industries and geographical areas, ensuring that each account receives the attention and support it needs to thrive. Business Development : Actively identify and pursue growth opportunities within your business development pipeline, driving initiatives that convert prospects into tangible sales.

: Actively identify and pursue growth opportunities within your business development pipeline, driving initiatives that convert prospects into tangible sales. Partnership Building : Establish and cultivate trusted partnerships with key customers and resellers, encouraging collaborative relationships that contribute to shared objectives and outcomes.

: Establish and cultivate trusted partnerships with key customers and resellers, encouraging collaborative relationships that contribute to shared objectives and outcomes. Internal Collaboration : Drive effective collaborations between various internal team members to improve performance and achieve common goals.

: Drive effective collaborations between various internal team members to improve performance and achieve common goals. Market Awareness: Stay abreast of customer and industry activities to effectively represent the customer's voice within our organization, ensuring that our marketing and commercial offers align with market opportunities and customer needs.

Are you a motivated individual driven by delivery and passionate about building customer relationships and partnerships? Do you thrive on understanding business operations, needs, and values to build lasting impacts? If so, we want you on our team!

Proven Experience : You have a solid background in Account Management or Sales and Marketing, demonstrating your ability to foster and grow customer relationships.

: You have a solid background in Account Management or Sales and Marketing, demonstrating your ability to foster and grow customer relationships. Track Record of Success : Your history of high efficiency and meeting sales targets speaks for itself, showcasing your autonomous work ethic and delivery focus.

: Your history of high efficiency and meeting sales targets speaks for itself, showcasing your autonomous work ethic and delivery focus. Entrepreneurial Spirit : You bring an outstanding perspective to the table, creating value through innovative thinking and a strategic approach.

: You bring an outstanding perspective to the table, creating value through innovative thinking and a strategic approach. Ambiguity is Your Friend : You're comfortable operating in grey areas, making decisions with limited guidance, and navigating the unknown with confidence.

: You're comfortable operating in grey areas, making decisions with limited guidance, and navigating the unknown with confidence. Team Inspiration : Your proactive nature and capacity to inspire make you an excellent leader, motivating others and working collaboratively towards common goals.

: Your proactive nature and capacity to inspire make you an excellent leader, motivating others and working collaboratively towards common goals. Priority Management : Balancing multiple priorities is second nature to you, allowing you to effectively manage various customer segments and their unique needs.

: Balancing multiple priorities is second nature to you, allowing you to effectively manage various customer segments and their unique needs. Willingness to Travel: You're ready to hit the road and engage with customers in regional areas, understanding that face-to-face interactions are invaluable.

If you’re ready for a role that both challenges and excites, apply today and demonstrate how you can drive growth while building strong customer relationships.

Join us and be a part of our success story!

Flexible working arrangement in a collaborative environment.

A dynamic and supportive work environment where your contributions are valued and celebrated.

Opportunities for professional growth and development, with resources to help you succeed.

A competitive compensation package, including car and fuel card as well as incentives aligned with your performance.

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting inclusion and diversity in our workforce. BP Australia encourages women, people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. Flexible working is encouraged at BP, so let us know how we can support you to maximise your work and home life. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would like to hear from you. To apply, please click on the 'Apply' button below and follow the prompts.



