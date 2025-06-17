Sales Specialist - Retail UK

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

The job holder will be responsible to ensure that products appear in the right store, at the right time and in the right quantities for a defined retailer(s). This involves working closely with the account manager, the customer buyer/store manager to accurately forecast trends, plan stock levels and monitor performance at store level.

The job holder will also be responsible for monitoring the visual display at store level and ensure promotional activities are executed as per promotional plan agreed with the retailer(s) and the account manager.

The incumbent will work closely with the account manager in managing the defined account(s), progressing with the implementation of the sales plan, the development of sales of lubricant products in the designated territory.

Key Accountabilities:

1. Working closely with the account manager to implements the region's sales plan in particular by:

Together with the team, prepare and implement the Retail Automotive to achieve common goals and improve growth in line with the Sales Policy.

Lead the Sales plan of the existing customer portfolio to achieve the sales plan and grow the Castrol brand Market Share position.

Complete and monitor full value chain analysis by SKU and compare to market pricing to ensure Castrol and retailer margin return is in line with expectations.

Prepare and agree on joint programs with Retail customers and implement at store/branch level.

Works with relevant marketing departments to plan joint marketing campaigns. Ensures execution according to plan.

Implements centrally determined sales and marketing campaigns (promotions, training) in its region.

Organizes Retail customers incentive programs.

Organizes and runs promotional programs for Castrol products.

Provides staff training and engagement as per the customer activity plan

Takes care of the branding of the Retail customers - Castrol brand POS communication, current sales promotions, and product demos.

maintain awareness of competitors' performance at store level.

Visit stores across the retail(s) network on a regular basis to verify, stock at shelf level and implementation of agreed activation at store level

2. In line with the Account manager, monitor in-month performance and analyses sales reports to flag opportunities and vulnerabilities as part of the S&OP process.

3. Develops and presents a market insights report, especially at store level.

4. Operating together with the account manager:

Implement detailed plans and manage sales processes in the region with the focus on acquisition of new customers.

Compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct, Values and Behaviours and HSSE Standards.

Effective daily use of Salesforce Customer Relationship Management tools to manage all aspects of the account relationship and build sustainable relationships throughout the customer organization, as well as our organization.

Ensure utilization of our digital tools available to support territory management including the use of Salesforce, Power BI, Tableau, Castrol Insights.

Adopt and utilize the Castrol mindset which is a business where everyone is committed to the growth of our business, to deeply value our customers, to empower our people and to embrace change and challenge the status quo.

What you need to be successful:

Education

Bachelor’s degree in relevant field of study - preferred

Skills & Experience

Experience

Customer and channel experience in particular as merchandiser.

Proven cross functional experience and working within multilayers of an organization.

Proven experience in the execution of marketing programs.

Experience in the activation of programs and offers.

Products & Services Knowledge

Account Plan Activation

Customer Relationship

Measuring & Demonstrating Customer Value.

The ability to work well as part of a team and to build and maintain effective working relationships with a range of people at store level

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Travel Requirement





Relocation Assistance:





Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial performance, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Listening, Managing strategic partnerships, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



