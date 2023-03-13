Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sales Specialist_Tohoku

Sales Specialist_Tohoku

Sales Specialist_Tohoku

  • Location Japan - Sendai
  • Travel required Yes - up to 100%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available Rotational position
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145948BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Grade J
Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.
- Must be fluent in Japanese

Responsible for supporting the team to maximise profitability and sales opportunities by managing and developing strategic business relationships for sales direct/B2B in a defined geographic area, building on existing relationships and creating new business opportunities.

Apply Search all jobs at bp