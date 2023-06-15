Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Sales Specialist_Tohoku

Sales Specialist_Tohoku

Sales Specialist_Tohoku

  • Location Japan - Sendai
  • Travel required Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available This role is a rotational position (across locations)
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ059758
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

- The Sales Specialist is accountable for contributing to sales target and increasing BP Castrol's sales and profitability principally in the carshop channels.- The area he/she will cover will be Aomori, Iwate, Akita and Yamagata.

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Sales Group


Job Summary:

- The Sales Specialist is accountable for contributing to sales target and increasing BP Castrol's sales and profitability principally in the carshop channels.- The area he/she will cover will be Aomori, Iwate, Akita and Yamagata.


Job Description:

- He/she will report to Regional Sales Manger (RSM), and work closely with Marketing, CSU(Customer Support Unit) and other functions to develop and implement sales plans & strategies to grow the business.- Must be fluent in Japanese


Travel Requirement

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is a rotational position (across locations)


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

Apply Search all jobs at bp