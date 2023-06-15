Sales Specialist_Tohoku

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

- The Sales Specialist is accountable for contributing to sales target and increasing BP Castrol's sales and profitability principally in the carshop channels.- The area he/she will cover will be Aomori, Iwate, Akita and Yamagata.

Customers & Products



Sales Group



- The Sales Specialist is accountable for contributing to sales target and increasing BP Castrol's sales and profitability principally in the carshop channels.- The area he/she will cover will be Aomori, Iwate, Akita and Yamagata.



- He/she will report to Regional Sales Manger (RSM), and work closely with Marketing, CSU(Customer Support Unit) and other functions to develop and implement sales plans & strategies to grow the business.- Must be fluent in Japanese



Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



This role is a rotational position (across locations)



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



