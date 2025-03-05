Sales Support Analyst - 9 month fixed term

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

We are seeking a motivated Data Analyst to join our Customer Support team on a temporary basis. This role will be crucial in participating in our volumetric control analysis project, which is fundamental to the company.

Key Accountabilities:

Participate in the volumetric control analysis project.

Analyze data and generate reports to support the Customer Support team.

Manage and maintain databases with a high level of proficiency.

Utilize Excel for data manipulation and analysis.

Collaborate with team members to ensure data accuracy and integrity.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor's degree (economics, engineering, actuary)

Bilingual proficiency in English

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail.

Proficiency in database management and Excel, ie. Pivot Tables, Power Bi.

Eagerness to learn and contribute to a high-impact project.

Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Why Join Us?

Be part of a critical project for the company.

Gain valuable experience in data analysis and customer support.

Work in a supportive and dynamic team.

IMPORTANT, PLEASE READ! This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office. This role is a 9 month fixed term contact.

If you are a detail-oriented individual with a passion for data and a willingness to learn, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including flexible working options and paid parental leave policy, among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.