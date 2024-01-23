Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Sales Support Coordinator

In this role You will:

Be a country expert in terms of Fleet processes and operational aspects of the offer, lead operational issues with Sales\GBS\Marketing\Retail\Tax\Legal etc.

Be responsible for the continuous improvement of business internal tools and processes to achieve operational excellence.

Act as the second level support for Fleet customers providing resolution of sophisticated and\or non-standard complains\inquires to GBS and Sales Teams.

Coordinate implementation of new contracts and commercial condition amendments for Fleet Gold & Platinum customers from Poland and Eastern European countries.

Supervise whether Salesforce (sales cloud) users work in line with European guidelines and provide ad-hoc \ regular trainings to Sales team, to ensure compliance and efficiency.

Coordinate and controls process of post-transaction rebates calculations and payments ensuring contract compliance.

Have responsibility for prolongation of contract collaterals (bank guarantee, PCG collaboration with customers and Credit team

Handle fraud cases resolutions with security\GBS\legal team, proposes the amount of the customer’s liability and supports Sales in negotiating.

Handle 3rd party supplier providing sales and customer service activities for BP SuperCard offer.

Design, implement and supervise the operational part of site incentive programs in close partnership with European Telesales Manager

Supervise KYC process for all segments and provide timely resolution for individual cases to avoid pre-churn and ensure smooth customer onboarding.

Follow up and controls of routine Agent invoices and new Vendors process, PO request, payment check.

Support Fleet projects \ new offer country implementation.

Complete operational communications with customers, reviews and advices on marketing communications.

Provide training on business tools \ procedures to Sales, GBS, Sites and 3rd parties.

Lead employee card benefits program.

What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Any of sales support, operations, sales or similar

Experience with working across teams\areas, handling different collaborators.

Continuous improvement (delivering, initiating, handling) experience.

Experience in training and mentoring

Implementing operational processes or new offers.

Proven understanding of Fleet business in particular operations and offers.

Strong customer focus and responsiveness.

Excellent communication and influencing skills.

